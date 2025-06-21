SSB Law saga has piled injustice on top of the cavity wall insulation injustice

The long-running SSB Law saga is simply unacceptable. Innocent people who had already fallen victim to the cavity wall insulation scandal have had their misery compounded by weaknesses in the legal system.

Unethical insulation firms duped households into allowing them to carry out work on their homes, while claiming that the work was backed by Government funding.

These people were then told that they could pursue no-win, no-fee cases against companies that installed faulty cavity-wall insulation in their homes.

But following the collapse of SSB Law, for a lot of victims the nightmare only got darker with lawyers representing the insulation firms’ insurance companies pursuing them for thousands of pounds in incurred costs.

Instead of getting the support they needed, what they were subjected to was “pure exploitation”, as Naz Shah, the Labour MP for Bradford West says. PIC: James Hardisty.

It is worth emphasising that the victims are honest people on modest incomes who were trying to ensure their family had a safe, warm place to call home. They were not trying to game the system but simply doing what many are advised is good practice. Some of the victims are retired people who now fear losing their homes. Some have resorted to selling wedding gifts to pay off their parents’ debt.

It is easy to see why some have drawn parallels between this and the Post Office scandal.

There are many questions that need to be answered. For example how was SSB Law able to find itself in position to be able to launch an aggressive cold-calling campaign?

Where did it get the details of the grant recipients for the faulty cavity wall insulation?