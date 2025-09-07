St George himself knew we are so much more than one culture - Christa Ackroyd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before I begin you may expect me to bemoan the fact that food banks should exist at all. And of course there should be no need for them.

Those who run them constantly cajole, campaign and call out successive governments to do more to end food poverty and must be among the few organisations whose sole aim is to close themselves down when the need is met.

But until then there are 2,800 of them and that is just those who have registered. At the rate the high street is changing there will soon be more food banks than real banks in most of our towns and cities.

Food poverty is not a new thing. When my father died I was glad to know he had left a small legacy to the Bradford Soup Run which has been operating for almost 40 years.

When my closest friend died this year we honoured her years of support for the Homeless Street Angels in Leeds with donations from her funeral service. Their one food bank supports just under 1,000 families and individuals with monthly food parcels.

The Trussell Trust, Britain’s largest food bank organisation, began with 35 in 2010. They now have 1,700 branches and last year distributed just short of three million food parcels, more than a million to children.

Three million children are said to be in dire need of food in this country. Seventy per cent of them come from families where one or both parents are working.

The figure of those considered to be near destitute is up £1.5 million pounds in the last 12 months alone.

And yet it is the very existence of such organisations that gives me hope for this country.

Every week in local shops and supermarkets people, often those who can least afford it, drop in a few cans or a packet of breakfast cereal.

They will never meet those who are desperately in need of their support but do it anyway, quietly, at their own expense, with the attitude that there is always someone worse off than themselves.

Up and down the land volunteers work at the community shops, restock the food bank shelves and cook for those who who otherwise would go without a hot meal.

At the Street Angels without fuss and without blowing their own trumpet local butchers give hundreds of pounds of food each week.

Shops set themselves up as collection points for toiletries and little luxuries so many can only dream of buying. And they do so quietly without the “look at me” attitude that pervades our present day culture. And they do it because they care.

That is what makes Britain great. That is what fills my heart with the possibility that we will become a kinder, more tolerant society because behind all the shouting and the anger, that is who I believe we are.

Much has been written about the sudden proliferation of the flag of St George hung from lampposts and on roundabouts in ever increasing numbers.

I love my country. I am proud of its flag. I was even disappointed not to see more when our women footballers lifted the European championship trophy knowing if that had been the men they would have been flying from every car window.

But you have to ask yourselves one question about what we are seeing now. Why? Why now?

And we know why. The flag is not a symbol of patriotism; it has become a symbol of anger, some of it justified when so many are struggling in what is still a wealthy country compared to so many, but much of it not.

And those whose skin is off a different colour, those whose ethnicity is not the same as mine but were born here, or we welcomed here to add value to our country are feeling undermined at best, frightened at worst.

If the figures are correct each person in this country pays £2 a year to house migrants.

We pay a £100 a year to sustain benefit fraud. There are other big issues than need tackling too. And yes we absolutely must get a grip on illegal immigration, the boats, the hotels and the benefits but then that could be said of previous governments too.

Not all those who come here have no right to be here. Not all all are scoungers and ne’er do wells by any means.

And dare I suggest that many of our own fall into those two categories.

What needs to happen and happen now is that we find out who who is coming here, stop the traffickers from selling the myth that we are a soft touch and our streets are paved with gold and more importantly process them within weeks not years to find out who we as a welcoming nation should allow to stay and contribute to the coffers rather than presuming everyone is here to drain them.

And now it is up to the current government to step up and step in to show us how.

Today I would like to finish with a short history lesson to those who fly the flag of St George as a show of anger and hatred.

Saint George is not just the patron saint of this country. He is also patron saint of Catalonia, Palestine, Portugal, Germany, Greece, would you believe Moscow, Istanbul and Lithuania. Among others. His mother was from the Middle East where he was raised having been born in Turkey.

He was executed for his faith, and if you believe he slayed a dragon he did so in Libya. And guess what he never once set foot in Britain.

St George’s Day is celebrated here and also in Spain where roses are exchanged, in Bulgaria where a whole lamb is roasted, in Brazil with black bean stew and Croatia with singing and bonfires,

So actually in turn the flag of St George couldn’t be any more a symbol of multi-culturalism if it tried.

This country cares. Yes we have serious issues which need addressing food poverty and illegal migration among them.

So here is my message to government – get on and sort it. If we have each who can afford it have to pay a little more in the short term so be it. But be tough on those who seek to divide if they break the law.

In the meantime we will do what we have always done, or the majority has always done. We will look after our neighbours, help those who find themselves in difficulty and try not to be led like sheep down the road of diversion and division to serve political ambitions.

We or the vast majority of us, are so much better than that.