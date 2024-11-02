Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Or does it? Labour had tried very hard in the run-up to Wednesday’s budget to position itself as the party of working people – but it was a phrase whose meaning seemed to change every time it was uttered. The one constant was that ‘working’ only ever seemed to be used in the present tense.

Keir Starmer said it excluded landlords and stockbrokers. That’s a box I can tick. Rachel Reeves defined working people as “strivers” who grafted every day. Another tick. And Angela Rayner said it meant “anyone failed by the Conservatives”. We can all tick that one.

But what about those of us who spent our lives ticking boxes, paying taxes and saving for the day when we might finally be able to step off the treadmill? Are we now to be written off by Labour as an inconvenience, the cost of whose preservation is teetering on the edge of that £22bn black hole?

Rachel Reeves outside Downing Street. PIC: Lucy North/PA.

That was certainly the impression when the Chancellor, less than four weeks into the job, unilaterally cancelled the winter fuel payment that had stood for 27 years as a fireguard against freezing to death. The budget offered no hint of an immediate thaw in relations.

She could have taken the opportunity to soften its effect, lowering the payment threshold to squeeze out fewer pensioners. Instead she doubled down, hitting those who are exiting the workplace with the news that their pension pots will now be subject to inheritance tax. That’s a decision that will hugely increase the numbers who have to pay it and fundamentally change the way everyone plans for retirement.

A Labour misfortune earlier in the week served as a metaphor for this. The Cheshire MP Mike Amesbury was recorded on video apparently beating someone in the street – doing literally to a voter what the Chancellor had managed only figuratively. No word yet on whether his target was a ‘working person’.

Meanwhile, whatever commitment the Chancellor had made to workers was negated by her £25bn raid on their employers’ national insurance contributions – a move that will almost certainly reduce the number of available jobs.

There were, of course, sweeteners. There’s a penny off a £4.80 pint of lager which you can put towards your pension and the government is protecting the rights of property tenants. It’s also delivering the delayed TransPennine rail upgrade between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester (though not Hull).

But amidst the talk of a billion for this and a few more billion for that, there was the sneaking suspicion that Whitehall had failed to get its head around the real-world cost of what was being proposed.

This was most apparent when Ms Reeves announced that her new ‘Office for Value for Money’ would be headed by David Goldstone – a man currently sitting on the board of HS2, the most out-of-control government project since the East African groundnuts scheme of 70 years ago.

Given that in its first phase alone the cost of HS2 has doubled to £60bn, I can’t think of anyone whose advice on saving money I would value less. And Ms Reeves has set a low bar to start with, seeking efficiency savings of only two per cent from each government department. That’s not even a drop in the ocean; you could do it just by ordering fewer paper clips.

It’s not the first time in her brief tenure that she’s been short-changed: in the same week as she cancelled those winter fuel payments she was handing no-strings, inflationary pay rises to rail unions who promptly announced they might be going back on strike.

Rishi Sunak, whose own monumental tax raid during his Covid-era chancellorship has now been dwarfed by Ms Reeves, was quick to spot this, accusing her of failing to get a grip on public spending and “fiddling the figures”. He was referring to her “technical change” to the way debt is measured but you’d need an accountant or Jimmy Carr to tell you whether that’s the same as fiddling the numbers.

Reeves was at pains to frame her budget as the fulfilment of Labour’s manifesto promises – but given their deep ambiguity it’s fair to ask whether this was really what anyone had in mind when they lent her their vote.

