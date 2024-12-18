Startling River Nidd findings show why pollution needs to be taken seriously

The health of our rivers and waterways should be treated with utmost importance. The study showing that inland bathing sites are polluted with a ‘perfect storm’ of chemicals and antibiotic resistant genes highlights how that just isn’t the case.

The picture painted by the University of York study is deeply concerning. These chemical pollutants and antibiotic resistant genes could be causing severe harm to people and aquatic species.

Rivers aren’t just a nice-to-have, they are an essential part of the ecosystem. And communities having to put up with this pollution recognise this fact.

The highest numbers of chemicals were found in samples taken from the River Nidd at Knaresborough. Researchers found 48 chemicals of the 100 monitored for. This is simply not acceptable.

Members of the public on the River Nidd in Knaresborough. PIC: James Hardisty

The findings of the study are set to inform future water quality policies and shape the direction of environmental regulations in the UK.

The Government needs to take this study seriously and ensure that pollution in rivers is tackled properly.

Professor Alistair Boxall’s, from the University of York’s Department of Environment and Geography, suggestion that the Government should “adopt some of the changes in the updated EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive” merits serious consideration.

There is no getting away from the need for tighter regulation of the water industry. Water quality testing is clearly not up to scratch.

While it is reassuring that so many ordinary people are willing to contribute to citizen science that helped with this study, there needs to be more robust testing and monitoring of bathing sites.