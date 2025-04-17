State of Send is a damning indictment of previous government’s approach to education

An urgent review is needed into the support that is being provided to children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send).

It is a damning indictment of the previous government’s approach to education that it failed to provide adequate support to Send pupils.

Only 5 per cent of teachers say that the pupils with Send they teach always receive the educational support to which they are legally entitled to, according to a poll by a teaching union.

The survey, of 2,126 NASUWT members in England between February and March, suggests 43 per cent of teachers say the number of specialist support staff to work with pupils with Send had decreased in their school over the last five years.

The previous government should have added more support for those with special educational needs and disabilities, especially following the pandemic.

Teachers say there has been a “significant rise” in pupils presenting with complex needs.

The lack of support for Send pupils also has a knock on effect on the education of other pupils. There are no winners in the current situation and a whole generation of children could end up having their education undermined.

Teachers are being overstretched and that is leaving them unable to deliver the education that they aspire to and parents want for their children. It is also borne out by the fact that so many teachers are quitting the profession citing poor working conditions.