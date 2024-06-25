Statutory regulation of bailiff firms is long overdue - Vikki Brownridge

It may surprise you that a huge amount of bailiff action is undertaken by private enforcement firms whose earnings are determined by what they collect. This is said to incentivise effective enforcement but it is also a recipe for bad practice. People we see facing bailiff action are struggling to make ends meet and need help to sort out their debts. Poor practice from bailiffs can deepen their financial difficulty and adds to their distress.

Elsewhere, like in the consumer credit industry, the Government has set up a powerful regulator to manage this tension, rooting out harmful collection practices to protect vulnerable people. However there is currently no statutory regulator of bailiff firms. This is something we are calling on the next Government to address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is particularly important as public sector bodies pass debt on to private sector bailiffs. Enforcement action for council tax arrears is particularly prevalent – although credit should be given to those local authorities who have moved away from using bailiffs to more supportive and humane ways of seeking to manage and recover council tax debt. They recognise that when people don’t have the money to pay, using bailiffs to chase them and rack up their debt even further through added fees is pointless.

Vikki Brownridge is the chief executive of StepChange debt charity.

However, the fact remains that millions of people every year do experience dealing with bailiffs, and doorstep visits are still common. One in ten people seeking help from StepChange report a bailiff visit. As we hear from the people who turn to StepChange for help in dealing with debt, bailiff conduct too often falls short of expected - but inadequately supervised - standards. This includes threats, harassment and pressuring vulnerable people to pay more than they can afford. Typical recent examples include one client was told that if she didn’t pay up or open the door she would be reported to social services who would take her child away, another living in sheltered housing was told that the bailiffs would come back to take “everything but his bed”.

Poor bailiff conduct often makes the situation worse: three in four people affected say bailiff contact negatively affected their mental health, making it more difficult for them to resolve debt problems.

We have worked with the bailiff sector to establish a new – albeit self-regulatory - oversight body for the industry. This is funded by the enforcement sector itself, and plans to set and oversee standards with sanctions for non-compliance. It’s certainly a good step forward, but the voluntary nature of the new setup is a stumbling block. Oversight of the bailiff sector needs the support of legal powers to root out bad practice once and for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statutory regulation of bailiff firms is long overdue to give people facing unfair and intimidating bailiff action the protection we take for granted as applying to consumers in other parts of the financial landscape.

Just as importantly, as citizens and taxpayers we have every right to expect that debt collection practices that relate to collecting debts owed to Government should be of the very highest standard.