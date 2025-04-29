Stocks and Shares ISAs have potential for far better returns than cash savings: Emma Reynolds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of that group, more than five million indicated some appetite to invest. I suppose our job as a Government, and as Parliamentarians, is to look at what we can do to give people confidence to take that first step into investing.

Of course, the Government understand that people need cash savings for a rainy day buffer. Many of us have those; I lost my seat in 2019, and thankfully I had a cash buffer at that time.

Beyond that, there are risks to holding more savings in cash, as I have suggested, given the impact of inflation, and there is an opportunity cost of holding money in cash savings when there are higher returns to be had from investing, and particularly investing in the long term, if that is open to individuals.

Emma Reynolds recently addressed the topic of retail investing during a Westminster Hall debate

The Government want more people to take part in capital markets.

To make that happen, we need to build a stronger investment environment in this country, and a better investment culture that helps people to engage confidently with investing.

We said in the Spring Statement that we are looking at options for reforming ISAs to get the balance right between cash and equities.

There has been some market volatility recently. I will not comment on the day-to-day movement in markets, but I will say that if people are in a position where they can invest in stocks and shares in our stock market or other forms of investment, they need to take a long-term view of that. Often, that investment gives better returns than just putting something away into a cash account.

Analysis by AJ Bell from February this year suggests that someone who put away £1,000 in an average-performing cash ISA every April since their introduction in 1999 would now hold about £34,000.

If their savings had instead kept up with inflation, they would now have £38,000, so that person would have lost out on £4,000. That goes to show how inflation can reduce the value of cash savings over time.

In contrast, if that same individual had decided to invest in a stocks and shares ISA, they could now have around £83,000 – over twice as much as their cash savings would have been. That demonstrates that if someone has the confidence and the ability – we are not talking about everybody here – to invest for the longer term, they will most likely get a better return.

We need to ensure that people have the confidence and ability to engage with investing, and thus to benefit from the financial security and greater returns that investing can often provide.

We want to make UK capital markets as attractive as possible to retail investors. Our capital markets are already among the strongest and deepest globally. I know some concerns have been raised, but more than £25 billion of equity capital was raised in London last year, more than in the next three European exchanges combined. I am keen that we do not talk ourselves down. Of course, we must recognise challenges where they arise, but we must also recognise our strengths.

We are the world’s largest international bond market, with more than 16,000 active bonds traded on our markets, representing over £4.1 trillion across 55 currencies.