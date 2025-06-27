Stop treating us single people like second class citizens - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am not here to bash marriage or those who choose it. I am here to shine a light on the quiet injustice that singles face, both in perception and in their pockets.

Let us talk about the ‘singles tax’. We do not have the benefit of a joint household income, yet we pay more per household than couples do. That is not just unfair, it is a hidden penalty that punishes independence and self-sufficiency. Why do married people get all the rewards, while single people who contribute just as much, if not more, are left to shoulder higher costs alone?

The data is startling. The Office for National Statistics reported in February 2025 that 51 per cent of people in England and Wales are single, including those in a relationship but not married. In 2014, 7.6 million people aged 16 to 64 were living alone that was 28 per cent of the households.

By 2023, that number had risen to 8.4 million, representing 30 per cent of all households. For single people, there is a real ‘singles tax’. According to research by UK Debt Expert, singles may pay an average penalty of £10,000 a year just to cover basic living expenses. With the cost of living rising, the hardship is felt even more.

Take the travel industry, for example. Solo travellers are routinely charged a premium in the form of a ‘single supplement’ when booking rooms, so we pay more than a couple would for the same experience. We cannot pass on inheritance tax benefits to a spouse, so our estates are more likely to be penalised. The benefit of two sets of nil-rate bands for married couples is not matched for singles. Pension savings and tax-free benefits for married couples? Again, no similar benefit for singles. We cannot combine ISA allowances and while the annual allowance per person is £12,570, HMRC rewards married couples by allowing them to transfer some of their personal allowance between one another if unused. Single people and those without children do not get the benefit of child benefit, either.

If more than half of UK households are single, is it not time to address these indirect but very real ‘singles taxes’? I will admit, I am grateful for the 25 per cent reduction on council tax for single occupancy, but that is a small consolation in the face of so many other financial disadvantages.

But it is not just about money. It is about recognition. It is about respect. It is about being seen as whole, valuable members of society not as people waiting for our ‘real’ lives to begin. Society has advanced, but not enough.

It was not that long ago that women were seen as property, belonging to either their father or husband. Even now, we still suffer from the perception that getting married solves all problems. After my father’s death, I received well-meaning advice from lovely ‘aunties’. “You should get married,” they said. As if marriage is a magic solution, a stamp of approval, or a passport to happiness.

But my life is full. I am a single person and I have a German Shepherd dog, Oscar, who is my family, my companion, my source of unconditional love. Why should I not get a ‘pet benefit’ to help with rising vet bills, just as families get child benefit? My mental wellbeing is more thanks to my dog than any significant other. Oscar has taught me more about trust, loyalty and joy than any romantic relationship ever could.

Single people contribute to society in so many ways not just through the ‘singles tax’, but in positive, tangible ways. We are more likely to care for ageing parents, more likely to donate and more likely to give our time and energy to our communities. There are more single women who are successful businesspeople, trailblazers and leaders. In Sweden, often called the ‘Singles Capital’, educated, self-sufficient women are celebrated for their contributions to society, not pitied for their relationship status.

And yet, we still face patronising comments and outdated assumptions. There is a whole thesis to be written about the way single people are treated as if there is something innately wrong with us for not having a spouse or children. But the truth is, happiness and fulfilment are not reserved for couples. Single people are not incomplete. We are not waiting. We are here, contributing and deserving of the same respect and parity as anyone else.

As we evolve, the definition of family needs to evolve too. My ideal world is one where Oscar is not just seen as a pet but as a family member. I am not his owner, I am his family member. Where all my single fellow travellers feel celebrated for having the guts to run a solo show. Where society recognises that being single is not a problem to be solved, but a valid, valuable way to live.

It is time to stop treating single people like second-class citizens. We deserve better.