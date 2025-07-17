Strong case for Yorkshire mayors to work collaboratively for greater good of the region
However, the new report from the think tank Re:State warning that the Government's plan for English devolution will fail large parts of the country provides food for thought.
It argues for fewer, larger-scale regional institutions capable of governing across dispersed towns, cities and rural economies.
The Yorkshire Post has in the past advocated for an all-powerful One Yorkshire deal. That would have provided the county with the heft befitting of its size and stature.
And while that was taken off the table, there is still a strong case for the different mayoralties in the region to work together for betterment of the region.
In fact, there have already been instances where Yorkshire’s mayors have come together and taken part in region-wide collaborations. The White Rose Agreement being a great example of this.
Dr Simon Kaye, report co-author and Re:State policy director, said: “They seem to work together more to get where they need to on infrastructure, transport, and economic planning.”
Re:State’s 'Go big or go home' report says the current plan for smaller Strategic Authorities would leave areas with too small a population and inadequate clout to drive meaningful reform.
If mayors are invited to bid for pots of funding, as has been the case in the past, then it’s easy to imagine smaller authorities missing out.
It also believes that North and East Yorkshire could merge together into a much larger region along with parts of Lincolnshire, creating a 'province' big enough to provide a counterweight to the big cities.
