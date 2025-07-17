Strong case for Yorkshire mayors to work collaboratively for greater good of the region

The strides that have been made towards devolution in recent years are widely welcome across the region. Devolution in some meaningful form is better than none. Decades of centralised decision making has left the North trailing behind London and the South East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the new report from the think tank Re:State warning that the Government's plan for English devolution will fail large parts of the country provides food for thought.

It argues for fewer, larger-scale regional institutions capable of governing across dispersed towns, cities and rural economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post has in the past advocated for an all-powerful One Yorkshire deal. That would have provided the county with the heft befitting of its size and stature.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin pose for a selfie with regional mayors, in Leeds. PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire

And while that was taken off the table, there is still a strong case for the different mayoralties in the region to work together for betterment of the region.

In fact, there have already been instances where Yorkshire’s mayors have come together and taken part in region-wide collaborations. The White Rose Agreement being a great example of this.

Dr Simon Kaye, report co-author and Re:State policy director, said: “They seem to work together more to get where they need to on infrastructure, transport, and economic planning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Re:State’s 'Go big or go home' report says the current plan for smaller Strategic Authorities would leave areas with too small a population and inadequate clout to drive meaningful reform.

If mayors are invited to bid for pots of funding, as has been the case in the past, then it’s easy to imagine smaller authorities missing out.