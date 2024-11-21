Strong regulation of social media companies is needed, they need to be treated the same as publishers
That is why the Government’s study is to be welcomed. The Technology Secretary also said that a social media ban for under-16s is on the table.
This may seem draconian but the laissez faire approach from social media companies is doing serious damage to young people.
This week alone there have been two warnings about rising mental health issues amongst young people. Mental health issues that are often exacerbated by the use of social media.
The reality is that social media companies have for too long got away with enjoying all the benefits of publishing content but none of the responsibility that comes with it.
Publishers in this country are governed by codes of practice and held responsible for the content that they publish.
Social media companies should be treated as publishers in their own right and made to take responsibility for the content that they host and benefit from.
When social media was taking off, it was sold as an empowering tool. One that gave everyone equal say. Instead it has become something much more pernicious.
Rather than facilitating rational, civil debate, it has emboldened mobs. While also negatively impacting the health and safety of young children.
Developed states across the globe are going to have to regulate social media companies better. Just as Australia has legislated to ban social media for children under 16.
