Students defy expectation with impressive A-level results - The Yorkshire Post says
And generally speaking, it was good news nationally: the proportion awarded top grades is up on last year and remains above pre-pandemic levels. Despite many predicting a drop in the top grades, more than a quarter of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade, up by 0.6 percentage points on last year, and also higher than in 2019 – the last year that summer exams were taken before the pandemic.
Leaders in the education sector had warned that these young people had to overcome a series of challenges. Just days before the academic year was due to start last year, a number of schools were forced to offer remote learning when reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete was found in buildings.
In advancing years, the ages of 16 to 18 can retrospectively seem an incredibly free time and it is easy to forget that A-levels themselves, with all the pressures that go along with them, are difficult. What is significant about this cohort is that they completed their GCSEs and into A-levels amid the pandemic and all that came after, yet they are achieving just as much – and in many cases better grades – as their pre-Covid counterparts.
It is impressive that they have come through that adversity, in their formative years, and given such a strong account of themselves – no sign here of the “snowflake” generation they have been unfairly labelled.
Meanwhile, for some universities facing financial uncertainty, there has been what Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union, described as a “chaotic scramble” to attract students, reporting that some are even offering students the chance to win free accommodation when signing up through clearing. Now it’s time for pupils awaiting GCSE results, released next Thursday, to ready themselves.
