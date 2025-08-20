Successful fundraiser for Barbara Hepworth’s sculpture shows value of the export bar
That much has been evident over past few months with the campaign to save an “extremely rare” sculpture by her.
The 1943 work entitled Sculpture With Colour (Oval Form) Pale Blue And Red had been in private ownership and was placed under a temporary export bar by the UK Government, to give a British museum the chance to acquire it, after it was deemed too important to leave the UK.
The piece would have been lost to a private collection overseas if £3.8m had not been raised before the export bar expired. It will now take its rightful place at The Hepworth Wakefield.
The art gallery led a fundraising drive which saw donations from more than 2,800 members of the public. This just shows the appetite people have for preserving significant works of art for public appreciation.
This is a great example of an export bar providing the British people with the opportunity to prevent cultural treasures from being lost overseas.
All those involved in implementing the export bar deserve credit for opening up the opportunity for this sculpture to be saved.
The export bar is a useful lever that can be deployed to prevent crown jewels being sold to the highest bidders abroad.
And this great sculpture can now be appreciated by a much wider audience.