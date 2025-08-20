Successful fundraiser for Barbara Hepworth’s sculpture shows value of the export bar

Very few artists have ever captured the imagination of the nation like the late Barbara Hepworth has with her work exemplifying modernism. Born in Wakefield, the artist has left behind a body of work that the nation should be and is proud of.

That much has been evident over past few months with the campaign to save an “extremely rare” sculpture by her.

The 1943 work entitled Sculpture With Colour (Oval Form) Pale Blue And Red had been in private ownership and was placed under a temporary export bar by the UK Government, to give a British museum the chance to acquire it, after it was deemed too important to leave the UK.

The piece would have been lost to a private collection overseas if £3.8m had not been raised before the export bar expired. It will now take its rightful place at The Hepworth Wakefield.

The Sculpture With Colour (Oval Form) Pale Blue And Red will now go on permanent display at The Hepworth Wakefield. PIC: Betty Saunders/PA Wire

The art gallery led a fundraising drive which saw donations from more than 2,800 members of the public. This just shows the appetite people have for preserving significant works of art for public appreciation.

This is a great example of an export bar providing the British people with the opportunity to prevent cultural treasures from being lost overseas.

All those involved in implementing the export bar deserve credit for opening up the opportunity for this sculpture to be saved.

The export bar is a useful lever that can be deployed to prevent crown jewels being sold to the highest bidders abroad.