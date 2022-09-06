Supermarkets are responsible for not buying and selling wonky vegetables - Yorkshire Post Letters

I was interested to read that consumers are now being urged to buy so-called 'wonky' vegetables (September 3), as if it were they who were responsible for the loss of them from shop shelves in the first place.

Supermarkets over the years have insisted on selling fruit and veg which meet very strict criteria for size and appearance, thereby creating rows and rows of 'perfect' specimens for customers to buy.

They then suggest that customers have demanded such produce when the reality is that people didn't have the option to buy anything else.

Supermarkets should sell more wonky veg.