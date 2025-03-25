Support needed to make the Government’s Simpler Recycling policy work - Sarah Sanpher-McDowell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the new rules, businesses have to separate their waste into dry mixed recyclables, paper and card, food waste and general waste - each needing its own collection. Gone are the days of tossing everything into general waste. This means more bins, more collections, and, let’s be honest, more expense.

Beyond the cost, there’s the logistical side to think about. Staff will need educating and training to make sure they’re sorting waste correctly - otherwise, businesses could face fines or extra processing charges. If bins aren’t clearly labelled or employees aren’t sure what goes where, things could get pretty messy. Especially as food needs to be removed from all packaging before being disposed of. The time and effort this could take might run into the hundreds of working hours.

Then there’s the issue of space. Not every business has room for multiple waste bins, especially in smaller premises. Where do these extra bins go? Will collections need to be more frequent? These are all questions businesses should be considering and discussing with a waste management company, ahead of the deadline.

A landfill site. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

At a time when businesses are already struggling with soaring national insurance, energy prices, and economic uncertainty, another financial hit is the last thing they need. The best thing they can do is shop around to find the best deals. Sticking with the same provider could mean overpaying, as waste companies adjust their prices to fit the new rules.

For SMEs, this could be a real headache and a minefield. Many are working with tight budgets, and extra costs - even well-intentioned ones - can really sting. It would be great to see the government step in with some financial support, whether through tax breaks, grants, or other incentives to help businesses adjust.

With so many financial pressures already in play, businesses need to be smart about waste management. Yes, it’s easy to see this as just another burden, but there are ways to make it work in their favor. Proper waste separation might actually help businesses cut down on general waste, which could lower costs in the long run.

It’s also worth looking at waste reduction from the source. Could businesses cut back on waste through smarter purchasing? Could suppliers provide less packaging? These are the kinds of conversations that will become more important as waste disposal costs keep climbing.

There’s no doubt that improving recycling rates and reducing landfill waste is the right move for the environment. But rolling out these changes without the right support could put businesses under even more strain.

For Simpler Recycling to truly work, it needs more than just regulations - it needs backing. The government should ensure businesses, particularly SMEs, aren’t left to fend for themselves. Clear guidance, financial support and education will be key to making this transition as smooth as possible.