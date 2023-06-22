All Sections
Survey shows the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of healthcare workers - The Yorkshire Post says

The heroism of healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic must never be forgotten.When the majority of the nation was safely sequestered at home at the height of the crisis - the NHS was fighting the biggest crisis in its history.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

And that obviously took its toll on those on the frontline, as new research showed around one in 10 healthcare workers had suicidal thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey revealed a lack of confidence in raising safety concerns, feeling unsupported by managers, and having to provide a lower standard of care contributed to staff distress, as well as exposure to things that went against people’s moral values.

These findings stress the need for a supportive work environment for the sake of staff wellbeing.

Around one in 10 healthcare workers had suicidal thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has found. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire
Around one in 10 healthcare workers had suicidal thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has found. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

The study also highlights the need for the concerns of NHS staff regarding patient safety to be taken seriously and addressed. For many healthcare workers it is a vocation and seeing patient safety being put at risk can have a profound impact on their mental health.

The findings also show why the Covid inquiry is so important because the country needs not only closure for those that are bereaved but also to gain a better understanding of what is required by healthcare professionals should another pandemic strike.

Last week, Brian Stanton, a lawyer representing the British Medical Association (BMA), told the inquiry many workers “felt pressured to work without adequate protection”, with some even making aprons out of bin liners. It would be unforgivable to leave healthcare workers ill-equipped in the face of another crisis.

