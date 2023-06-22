Survey shows the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of healthcare workers - The Yorkshire Post says

The heroism of healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic must never be forgotten.When the majority of the nation was safely sequestered at home at the height of the crisis - the NHS was fighting the biggest crisis in its history.

And that obviously took its toll on those on the frontline, as new research showed around one in 10 healthcare workers had suicidal thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey revealed a lack of confidence in raising safety concerns, feeling unsupported by managers, and having to provide a lower standard of care contributed to staff distress, as well as exposure to things that went against people’s moral values.

These findings stress the need for a supportive work environment for the sake of staff wellbeing.

Around one in 10 healthcare workers had suicidal thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has found. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

The study also highlights the need for the concerns of NHS staff regarding patient safety to be taken seriously and addressed. For many healthcare workers it is a vocation and seeing patient safety being put at risk can have a profound impact on their mental health.

The findings also show why the Covid inquiry is so important because the country needs not only closure for those that are bereaved but also to gain a better understanding of what is required by healthcare professionals should another pandemic strike.