Swimming baths like Bingley Pool are a community asset that is much needed

Leisure centres have become a victim of the local government funding crisis that has swept through the country. The majority of councils find themselves having to make difficult decisions and as a result many council run centres have closed down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leisure centres and swimming baths should not be viewed as a nice to have but rather they should be treated as a key community asset.

At a time when the population is growing older, it is important that people are given access to means of keeping themselves fit and healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Council says it is keeping “all options open” for the future of Bingley Pool after the Government announced that it would withdraw £14.4m funding to reopen it. The pool was shut in 2020 as part of cost cutting measures by Bradford Council.

A man doing a front crawl in a swimming pool. PIC: Alamy/PA

This is another example of local people missing out on access to what should be a key community asset. Inequalities in health will only widen as a result of council run leisure facilities closing down.

The majority of people are unable to afford membership of private leisure centres, unlike well-renumerated council bosses.

The closure of council run leisure facilities will only multiply problems down the line. The NHS, already beset with problems, will end up under even more pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More needs to be done collectively to protect leisure facilities within our communities.