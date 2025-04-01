Swimming baths like Bingley Pool are a community asset that is much needed
Leisure centres and swimming baths should not be viewed as a nice to have but rather they should be treated as a key community asset.
At a time when the population is growing older, it is important that people are given access to means of keeping themselves fit and healthy.
Bradford Council says it is keeping “all options open” for the future of Bingley Pool after the Government announced that it would withdraw £14.4m funding to reopen it. The pool was shut in 2020 as part of cost cutting measures by Bradford Council.
This is another example of local people missing out on access to what should be a key community asset. Inequalities in health will only widen as a result of council run leisure facilities closing down.
The majority of people are unable to afford membership of private leisure centres, unlike well-renumerated council bosses.
The closure of council run leisure facilities will only multiply problems down the line. The NHS, already beset with problems, will end up under even more pressure.
More needs to be done collectively to protect leisure facilities within our communities.
In the case of Bingley Pool, there is hope yet. The group Friends of Bingley Pool have worked to retain the town centre facility since the closure was first announced. And it could well become a community-run asset.
