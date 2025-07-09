Tackling poverty is not just about compassion, it also makes good economic sense - Matt Bromley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home and car insurance cost more when you live in a deprived area. Food costs more when you can’t afford or access transport to a large supermarket so rely on higher-cost local shops. And everything costs more when you lack the banking facilities to make direct debit payments.

Poverty also impairs cognitive function, making it more likely that someone with limited financial means will make bad fiscal decisions. This is, in part, because poverty-related concerns consume mental energy, leaving less resources for other tasks.

But poverty doesn’t just come at a premium to those living with limited financial means; it also costs the country.

Children playing on swings in a park. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

In fact, a recent report by the Trussell Trust found that failing to address poverty is costing the UK economy £75.6bn a year. This includes £13.7bn in additional public service spending and £38bn in lost productivity and employment.

The report demands urgent policy change, including an ‘essentials guarantee’ on Universal Credit to ensure 2.2 million fewer people are at risk of hunger and hardship by 2027, including 720,000 children. This would lead to a reduction in costs to the economy of £17.6bn.

It also calls for the abolition of the two-child limit on benefits which would lift 670,000 people out of hunger and hardship, including 470,000 children. This would also lead to a reduction in costs to the economy of over £3bn.

The Trussell Trust argues that, if the benefits system was simplified and every family was helped to claim the support that they’re eligible for, then 565,000 people would be lifted out of hunger and hardship and there would be a £5bn saving to the economy.

A report by the IFS published in May, meanwhile, found that Sure Start centres – established in 1999 as ‘one stop shops’ for early years, health, and family support services – provided £2 of savings for every £1 in costs. At their peak, they produced £2.8bn savings and the positive impact of the scheme was long-lasting, with an average lifetime post-tax earnings boost of £7,800. The IFS also found that Sure Start improved health and educational outcomes, including better GCSE results, as well as reduced school absences.

In short, social injustice is not only a moral failure but a costly one. Put another way, tackling poverty is not just about compassion; it also makes good economic sense.

Those who argue against reforming the welfare system and removing caps often do so in the belief that people on benefits are scroungers and frauds. But the facts simply don’t support this view.

Yes, of course, some people abuse the system, but you can’t punish the majority because a minority takes advantage. The latest figures suggest only 2.8 per cent of benefits are claimed fraudulently, which admittedly costs the taxpayer a lot of money (c £7.4bn in 2023/24), but this loss is approximately six times lower than the amount lost to tax evasion and avoidance by the wealthiest in society.

So, if we want to cut the cost to taxpayers of fraudulent activity, we’d be better making the tax system fairer and more progressive, closing loopholes and prosecuting evaders, rather than cutting welfare spending for the poorest in society.