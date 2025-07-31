Taskforce to be welcomed with SEND support needing reform

The crisis when it comes to special education needs and disabilities (SEND) will only get worse unless meaningful reform is delivered by the Government. More and more children are requiring support and council finances are being heavily damaged by rising costs.

However, for reform to be effective it needs to be expert led and the myriad issues impact SEND education have to be considered.

That is why the IPPR Inclusion Taskforce, which aims to set out a positive new vision with proposals for how the system can be reformed, should be welcomed. Hopefully the task force will be able to outline the complexities of the increasing need for SEND support.

It is going to be chaired by Geoff Barton. The former general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders also led a state school for 15 years.

The Government’s White Paper outlining reform is expected in autumn. This presents a critical juncture in the delivery of SEND support.

One in five children are now identified with special educational needs, equivalent to six children in every classroom. Support for the most complex types of needs – delivered through Education Health and Care Plans – has doubled since 2014.

While it may be that we are just getting better at identifying issues, there is still a need to tackle the increase.

SEND pupils continue to have poor outcomes but it should not be this way. These children are not destined for a lifetime of problems. The talent is there, they just need help to flourish.