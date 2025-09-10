Television viewing is changing - but we must ensure it remains accessible to all: Stephanie Peacock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That shift is being driven by viewers themselves.

Ofcom data shows that over two thirds of UK households now use subscription video on demand services, which is a huge leap from just one in seven in 2014. However we access television in the future, it is clear that TV over the internet is increasingly playing a central role.

As such developments gather pace, we must not lose sight of those who still rely on digital terrestrial television (DTT) as their main way of watching TV. That is especially true for people without access to fast, reliable broadband.

YouTube is now the second most-watched media service in the UK behind the BBC and ahead of ITV, according to an annual Ofcom report.

That is why the Department for Culture, Media and Sport is leading a major project on the future of TV distribution. As technology and viewing habits evolve, that project enables us to take clear evidence-based action with a strong commitment to universal TV access.

Infrastructure providers require certainty to make the long-term investments needed for digital terrestrial and internet TV. I heard that at first hand when I visited the Emley Moor mast with Arqiva a few years ago. It is a Yorkshire landmark just up the road from my Barnsley constituency.

DTT is guaranteed until at least 2034. Before making any decisions, we will carefully consider the challenges for public service broadcasters and, importantly, the impact on loyal daily viewers, especially those who rely on digital terrestrial services. Broadcasters want to focus their spending on content that truly reaches audiences. However, as digital terrestrial TV audiences fall, the cost per viewer rises, making it harder for channels, big or small, to sustain distribution.

We must ensure that the system remains viable so that audiences can continue to access a diverse and vibrant range of channels. Ofcom’s recent review of public service media made it clear: this is not just about how we watch TV; it is about the future of the UK’s cultural identity, creative economy and democratic life.

That is why early strategic planning is essential and why DCMS has made that a priority.

We know that there are groups of people who are more likely to be digitally excluded. They are often older, living in rural areas, more likely to be on lower incomes or living alone, or they may have a disability. Those are the people who rely most on television, not just for news and entertainment, but for connection and companionship.

Around 4.5 million households still face real barriers to accessing TV over the internet, whether due to a lack of broadband, unconnected TVs, or a preference for traditional linear viewing. To understand those challenges, we commissioned researchers who spoke directly with a representative range of viewers across demographic groups. We are using those insights to understand how different groups are affected and to explore what the Government and industry can do to support fair and inclusive access to television.

The choices ahead are complex and must be guided by evidence, and that is why we are taking the time to get them right, drawing on data, research and the views of people across the sector and across the country. As we look to the future, we must ensure that our television sector remains a cornerstone of British life: accessible to everyone, rich in diversity and confident in its place on the global stage.