The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special shows that Yorkshire’s a fine backdrop regardless of the season
It has become must-see television and a staple of the festive viewing calendar with Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot in the hit Channel 5 adaptation, calling Christmas episodes a “comfort blanket” for viewers.
The behind-the-scenes look at the Christmas special in today’s Yorkshire Post Magazine gives a fascinating glimpse into the work that goes into producing the magic that will invariably delight audiences.
The Christmas special was actually filmed at the height of summer with the cast battling through the sweltering heat while dressed in winter clothing.
Filming in Grassington draws crowds in increasing numbers and this year’s Christmas special was no different.
But All Creatures Great and Small is just one of many TV dramas to be filmed in God’s Own Country. In fact, Yorkshire’s breathtaking backdrops, eye-catching architecture and stunning coastline have also attracted Hollywood productions to the region.
Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible have been partly filmed in Yorkshire. Screen legend Samuel L Jackson has been seen wandering around the Piece Hall in Halifax a few years ago.
This is to be celebrated. For the benefit of having such a strong screen presence is not just beneficial for those involved in the production but for Yorkshire’s wider profile. The positive impact ripples through the economy.
