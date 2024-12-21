The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special shows that Yorkshire’s a fine backdrop regardless of the season

Yorkshire has become a hotbed for both big and small screen productions and few have captured the imagination as much as vet drama All Creatures Great and Small.

It has become must-see television and a staple of the festive viewing calendar with Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot in the hit Channel 5 adaptation, calling Christmas episodes a “comfort blanket” for viewers.

The behind-the-scenes look at the Christmas special in today’s Yorkshire Post Magazine gives a fascinating glimpse into the work that goes into producing the magic that will invariably delight audiences.

The Christmas special was actually filmed at the height of summer with the cast battling through the sweltering heat while dressed in winter clothing.

Filming of the All Creatures Great and Small 'Christmas Special' in Grassington, North Yorkshire. PIC: James Hardisty

Filming in Grassington draws crowds in increasing numbers and this year’s Christmas special was no different.

But All Creatures Great and Small is just one of many TV dramas to be filmed in God’s Own Country. In fact, Yorkshire’s breathtaking backdrops, eye-catching architecture and stunning coastline have also attracted Hollywood productions to the region.

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible have been partly filmed in Yorkshire. Screen legend Samuel L Jackson has been seen wandering around the Piece Hall in Halifax a few years ago.

