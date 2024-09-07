The arts can play an important role in highlighting our shared humanity - Cheryl Martin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a US-born woman of colour who has lived in the UK for more than 30 years, I, too, am a migrant – one who is proud to have made the North of England, first Manchester and now Leeds, my home. This made the sight of a baying mob attacking police and storming a hotel used to house asylum seekers in Rotherham all the more distressing, and something I never thought I would see in my adopted homeland.

But what gives me hope and boosts my sense of optimism is the way counter demonstrations by anti-racism campaigners brought communities together. People of all ages and from all walks of life came out to reclaim their streets and reject the hatred that racism engenders and show solidarity with those who had suffered.

It’s said that life sometimes imitates art and later this month I will direct my first production as Red Ladder Theatre Company’s artistic director since joining the Leeds-based company earlier this year. Sanctuary, written by the equally brilliant Boff Whalley and Sarah Woods, tells the story of a young Iranian man called Alland whose plea to be given sanctuary at a church in northern England divides the local community.

Riot police form a line on the Lower Ormeau road after people taking part in an anti-Islamic protest make their way through the area following a protest outside Belfast City Hall. PIC: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

I didn’t choose Sanctuary for my first production: I inherited this compelling new musical from my predecessor Rod Dixon. But if I could have picked a topic then this is one I would have gone for. Why? Because I think it’s hugely important and goes right to the heart of the kind of society we want to live in.

We’ve all seen the headlines about immigration and asylum seekers and this year we’ve seen the horror of what happens when people lose sight of our common humanity.

When we hear about an immigration story in the news it’s usually negative and focuses on numbers and statistics, rather than real people with poignant, and often heartbreaking, stories. If a boat carrying migrants across the Channel sinks and those on board drown we rarely hear about the lives lost, or the devastated families left behind.

Instead, it becomes a game of political finger pointing and invariably leads to more divisive rhetoric.

But I believe the stories of people who come to our country seeking our help and protection deserve to be told – and we need to hear them. During my time working in Manchester I collaborated with Community Arts Northwest on a series of big community plays devised with, and starring, mostly women refugees and asylum seekers. So I know from personal experience the positive impact this can have not only for those involved, but the audiences too.

The arts, whether it’s a play, a novel, a film, or a musical, have such an important role because they highlight our shared humanity and challenge our perceptions.

A lot of the asylum seekers and refugees I worked with had highly skilled jobs back in their own countries. They were doctors, teachers and chemists, and most of them were forced to flee their homeland because they spoke out in favour of democracy, free speech, or equal rights.

They came from places like Iran, Afghanistan and Syria, and they left because they had little or no freedom. I’m in awe of these people and in another world Hollywood would be making movies about them and portraying them as heroes.

They stood up for what’s right and what they believed in despite being threatened with violence or persecution – that’s a hero’s story in my book.

You might think musicals aren’t supposed to tackle contentious subjects, but I disagree. Cabaret is set during the rise of the Nazi party and grapples with antisemitism and political apathy. Likewise, The Sound of Music, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s peerless musical, tells the story of Maria and the von Trapp family against the backdrop of a rising tide of fascism.

More recently, shows like Hamilton and The Book of Mormon have become box office hits despite their unlikely subject matter.

It’s good for us to put ourselves in other people’s shoes and question our own perceptions and biases and I believe nothing does this quite so powerfully as theatre. Good drama is all about exploring what it is to be human: it’s far more powerful than a news headline, or a video on YouTube.

It feels like my first production for Red Ladder has taken on even greater relevance and urgency following events this summer. I want this show to reach as many people as possible because I believe in the power of storytelling and theatre to inspire and bring people together. It should make human stories feel very real and that’s what I hope Sanctuary does.