The Bard and The Bread: My TV show idea is on a roll (or is it a cob?) - Ian McMillan

The story is simple: a man decides to cross his town by swimming rather than walking or taking the bus. He uses pools, rivers, streams and the story has a surprise ending which I won’t reveal here but I’d urge you to seek the story out.

A while ago, when the craze for trampolines in the garden was in its bouncy infancy, I had a fantasy about recreating The Swimmer by seeing if I could get across a small-to-medium-sized town using only the trampoline, bouncing from garden to garden.

The advantage of that method of transport was that I wouldn’t have to wear trunks. Of course the idea just stayed as an idea, as so many of my ideas do.

Is it a roll, a cob or a breadcake? Ian McMillan wants to traverse the country finding out.

But then recently I had another idea along those lines when, with someone from Lancashire, I entered into the endlessly entertaining bread cake/tea cake debate and I realised that I could attempt to traverse the country by going into local bakers and asking for a small lump of bread but only using the accepted description of that lump of bread.

In other words, I couldn’t go into a shop in Norwich and ask for a cob. They would just tell me they were fresh out of male swans.

You all know the kind of linguistic traps this would lead me into; I would have metaphorical egg on my face as well as real flour on my hands.

It might make a comedy series for Channel 5: The Bard and The Bread, they could call it. I can see it now, winning award after award. I’d better send my dicky bow to the cleaners.

Cards on the table: what some people in different parts of the country call a teacake I call a breadcake.

If it’s got currants in it, it’s a currant teacake and of course because I’m from Barnsley I call a currant a curran but that’s a whole other series for Channel 5.

The show could start in the borders of Scotland where, unaccountably, a loaf is sometimes called a half-loaf.

My dad was from that part of the world and he’d often send me to the shop when I was little for a half-loaf and my mother, a Barnsley lass, would whisper to me that he meant a loaf. I often wondered what two loaves would be for him: a full loaf, presumably.

If I was further up towards the north of Scotland I’d have a morning roll or a bridie, of course. And one I’d had my half-loaf I’d venture on a howie. I’d then get the train to Newcastle and have stottie after stottie.

Over in Cumbria I’d have a cob or a bap and then in Yorkshire’s wide acres I’d enjoy a bread cake and a tea cake and the aforementioned currant teacake and a scuffler and maybe even, from the bottom of the oven, an oven-bottomer.

Down in Crewe I’d have a batch and in Manchester I’d munch on a barm cake, or just a barm. The Midlands is the southern home of the morning roll which has an empire that stretches as far as the Isle of Wight.