The barriers that must be overcome to get homes built - Carl Les

Matched only in the size of its implications by the size of the reports accompanying it, the Executive considered the 600+ pages on Tuesday of this week. This is not the first time this has come before us, there have been numerous iterations in its progress from even before NYC was created three years ago. This was a scheme inherited from the former Harrogate Borough Council. Such is the scale and detail of such a scheme, and the timescales involved in its nascency, that there will be more to come for this scheme, and for other similar schemes as well.

The decision for us this week is to recommend that this scheme goes to full Council for approval in November, or not. It has been the subject of extensive consultation on a number of occasions throughout its gestation. And at this point in time it follows an EIP – an examination in public – by an experienced planning inspector appointed by the government to validate that it “provides an appropriate basis for the planning of that area” and is “positively prepared, justified, effective and consistent with national policy”.

No matter how much devolution is talked about, and delivered, central government will always want the right, they would say the electoral duty, to establish and maintain national policies so that all areas remain equal. There are some nuances within that concept.

Houses under construction on a housing development. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

There is no doubt that there is a shortage of housing in this country, not only but especially in our major cities, and especially in the South East of the country. That is where severe pressure lies, but there are pressures also in our county too, with a key focus on housing that is affordable. There are numerous reasons leading to the demand for housing, and for the barriers.

Our demographics are changing. People are living longer which of course is a good thing, but this means we have more elderly people to accommodate. The population is increasing in number at the other end of the age scale. The birth rate may fluctuate depending on factors such as economic prosperity and previous baby booms or the reverse, but that percentage rate is a factor of an increasing population. There are more families with single parents.

Barriers include high land prices caused by an inelastic supply of land in a constrained planning market, leading to plot prices favouring the building of high value units rather than more affordable units. This I believe is why this government has introduced much more onerous housebuilding planning targets for local government to achieve with a view to stretching the elasticity of supply, but this may be somewhat simplistic.

North Yorkshire`s districts were giving permission to around 2,500 plots per year. The new targets require this to increase to c.4,250. The planning system will struggle to cope with such a quantum, as it will nationally. The industry has a skills shortage to address that will in no way be an overnight fix. The pressure on our communities will be that this increase must be accommodated in the geography we administer. Over one third of our land supply lies in National Parks with their own planning regimes. Add in National Landscapes with their peculiar criteria and this area rises to almost half.

A final barrier in many cases is that development is often resisted. It is not popular. It is often a paradox, that we want to be able to be mobile, sizing up or down, we want our children to have the availability of housing, our parents and grandparents to be able to move to sheltered living, or even just a bungalow or flat on one level, yet we protest at the latest scheme near us. The first issue I dealt with as a newly elected district councillor was the petition from the residents of Phase 2 of a development who wanted to stop Phase 3 doing to them what they had done to Phase 1, even though all phases had been clearly set out in the local plan.

The objections often have a valid element to them, that of capacity, be it the local school, the doctors, the local road network. This is why a scheme like Maltkiln is so important as with “a mixed use settlement” of 3,000 dwellings, with five hectares of employment land, supporting home working and flexible working, positive planning can build in the sustainability needed to address the concerns raised.

This is what the inspector tested. The integrity of the existing local highways network, and highways safety, together with access, travel and transport issues, helped greatly by a railway station at the heart of the development. Energy, climate change and flooding issues. Community facilities to be provided. A strategic green gap to allow it to fit in, not overwhelm.

The key test is that this must be deliverable. We will need more Maltkilns in the future.