The BBC’s mishandling of Glastonbury coverage raises serious questions

Serious questions need to be asked of the BBC and its mishandling of the Glastonbury coverage at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The corporation expressed regret at not pulling the live stream of Bob Vylan’s performance at the music festival on Saturday, saying the “antisemitic sentiments” expressed by the group were “utterly unacceptable”.

Rapper Bobby Vylan – of the rap punk duo – led crowds at the festival in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While no one should be looking to stifle free speech a line has to be drawn and the BBC exercised a lack of judgement allowing death to be wished upon the Israeli forces.

Bob Vylan crowd surfs during his performance at Glastonbury. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The broadcaster said: “The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

“In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand. The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.”

It’s all well showing contrition after the fact but the reality is that the BBC has been tying itself up in knots too frequently in recent times. It has become the story, for the wrong reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC also has veered too far from its remit. Instead of informing, educating and entertaining, it is often found trying to pander to young audiences while neglecting its core viewers.