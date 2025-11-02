The Best Start in Life campaign is a promising first step, but Government action must go further - Matt Buttery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Triple P’s annual practitioner survey found that 64 per cent of practitioners in our region reported an increase in the number of parents or carers accessing support in the last 12 months, with practitioners noting that 86 per cent of parents were struggling with child mental health challenges - both rates exceeding the national average. These figures highlight an urgent need for tailored, targeted support.

Despite this growing demand, 82 per cent of Yorkshire practitioners say awareness of parenting programmes remains low, and 92 per cent support the government funding online services to complement in-person support. The message is clear: parents need practical, evidence-based guidance that is both accessible and trustworthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Best Start in Life strategy’s central objective is to enhance the quality of early education and improve school readiness by strengthening support for children as they enter primary school. At the campaign’s launch, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson highlighted a key challenge facing modern parents: the overwhelming and often conflicting advice available online. Research shows that one in three parents of young children now turn to social media for support. Yet, 68 per cent report struggling to trust conflicting advice and nearly seven in ten, 69 per cent, feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information.

Children at a primary school in Yorkshire. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

At Triple P, we recognise that evidence-based parenting support is central to achieving the Government’s ambition of giving every child the best possible start in life. Our research found that while 87 per cent of parents say they would seek help, only 37 per cent know where to find it. Over a third would turn to platforms like TikTok or Facebook for advice instead of evidence-based support.

International experience, particularly in Australia, demonstrates that combining self-directed online support with in-person interventions can reach hundreds of thousands of parents, helping them feel calmer, more confident, and better able to respond to their children’s needs.

For Yorkshire, this dual approach is particularly crucial. Families here are facing sharper increases in demand than elsewhere, yet support infrastructure is still catching up. While the Government’s commitment to expanding Family Hubs is welcome, the new funding remains limited in scope and will only support a set number of hubs. By combining online and in-person services, more families can access timely, effective assistance - even when geographic remoteness or social stigma makes traditional support harder to reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting parents early is not just a moral imperative - it is an economic one. Every £1 invested in evidence-based parenting programmes delivers at least £3 in savings across health, social care and education. With the right funding, Yorkshire families could benefit from a fully integrated support system that gives children the best possible start, boosts school readiness, and helps break cycles of disadvantage.

The Best Start in Life campaign is a promising first step, but government action must go further. Parents in Yorkshire and across England deserve support that is evidence-based, accessible, and widely publicised. Only by putting evidence at the heart of parenting services can we ensure every child has the best start in life.