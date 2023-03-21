The Casey report should be a watershed moment for policing in this country - The Yorkshire Post says

Baroness Louise Casey's report into The Met should be an eye-opener for all forces across the country.

It is clear that police forces have been falling short of the standards expected of public servants.

Especially as the police need to be unimpeachable when it comes to conduct. And officers need to remember that they are there to serve all members of the communities that they police.

While Baroness Casey’s report focused on The Met, the findings reflect on all police forces.

Protesters calling for greater public safety for women after the death of Sarah Everard. PIC: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The fact that so many women lack confidence in dealing with male police officers should make police chiefs across the country think about the culture within their organisations.

The murder of Sarah Everard and subsequent protests provided a snapshot of the everyday reality that women face.

Ms Everard was raped and murdered by Metropolitan Police constable Wayne Couzens.

Instead of showing contrition and understanding, The Met responded with brutish handling of female protestors at a vigil held in Ms Everard’s name.

It is why calls here in Yorkshire for Wakefield Council to urge police to introduce new measures to encourage confidence among women when reporting crime cannot be dismissed as an overreaction.

Councillors are to consider a motion which proposes West Yorkshire Police ensure lone male officers are not left alone with a female complainant, witness or suspect.