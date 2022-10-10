The Chancellor had no choice but to bring fiscal statement forward - The Yorkshire Post says

The £43bn of uncosted tax cuts sent the markets into a downward spiral but more importantly created unnecessary anxiety for millions of households across the country.

Cutting the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) out of the mini-budget was a big mistake by the Government. The fallout since then is a reminder that you can’t play games with the economy.

The independent budget watchdog will now publish a report alongside Kwasi Kwarteng's statement at the end of October. The forecast should give some clarity to markets and households.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivers a speech on day two of the annual Conservative Party conference. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Previously, the Chancellor had planned to make an announcement on November 23. However, the new date will mean that his fiscal statement will be revealed before the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announces its latest decision on interest rates on November 3.

It is expected to raise interest rates for the eighth time since last December with many economists forecasting a sharper rise than previous increases.

But it is hoped that the Chancellor’s decision to release the report earlier may result in a smaller rise.

Mortgage holders on variable rates will be waiting with bated breath as they continue to see bills rise.

It must not be forgotten, not least by the Chancellor, that it is this Government’s recklessness that has rendered it essential for the fiscal statement to be brought forward. It’s another U-turn for the Government that has already tied itself up in knots over its handling of the economy.