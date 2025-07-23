The Chancellor’s Leeds Reforms are a step in the right direction but more needs to be done - Bartek Staniszewski

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some, the Reforms bring back memories of Help to Buy and fears that lax lending rules will merely fuel housing demand even further. However, the truth is that the market is currently rigged in favour of speculators. Aspiring homeowners need extra help if they are to stand a chance.

Lax mortgage lending rules fuel housing demand because they allow more people to get a mortgage; and, when the number of people able to access mortgages increases, but the number of homes available for sale stays the same, house prices increase.

Help to Buy, which ran between 2013 and 2021, was also designed to allow more people to access a mortgage who would not have been able to otherwise – though with dubious efficiency – and resulted in the Yorkshire recipients of Help to Buy mortgages paying on average over 20 per cent more on their mortgages than those who did not buy their homes via the scheme.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves looks from a window before a roundtable discussion with top finance executives in Leeds. PIC: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

Policy wonks over in London often bring this up to try to shut down any attempts at government interference with housing demand. To them, the solution to the housing crisis is merely to increase supply: the more homes there are, the cheaper they are.

The problem is that, even if the housing supply increases by hundreds of thousands of homes every year, this will not translate to lower prices for first-time buyers or young families – or anybody else in genuine need of a home – if the new homes are gobbled up by speculative investors who purchase multiple dwellings and intend to treat them like stocks they can hold on to till their price goes up. By having to compete with speculators on the housing market, first-time buyers are priced out.

The scale of this is significant. In 2016, around one in six of all residential property purchases in the UK were for an additional dwelling – as opposed to for the purchase of a home by somebody who does not already have one. Today, this is around one in three.

This proportion has been steadily increasing over the years as first-time buyers must continue to compete with rich, often international investors. Indeed, at the start of last year, over a quarter of the properties sold in London were sold to overseas buyers. Aspiring British homeowners have to compete not just with each other: they increasingly have to compete with the world.

Relaxing lending rules specifically for borrowers with low incomes will give them a helping hand in the housing market without freeing up cheap credit for those who do not truly need it – which was the key problem with mortgage market liberalisation in the past. In fact, the problem with the Leeds Reforms is not that they go too far in fuelling housing demand. It is that they do not go far enough. Under the new rules, a few thousand more people with an income of around £33,000 will be able to access a mortgage worth around £200,000. But the average house price for a first-time buyer today is over 50 per cent more than that. The Leeds Reforms are a good first step, but no more than that.