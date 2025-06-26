The ‘circular economy’ lessons to be learned from Malton - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hopefully the site will not stand abandoned for long. The town though, especially around the centre and its market square, appears thriving, food wise and otherwise, but especially with quality food purveyors

The headquarters of the circular economy is on Wheelgate, a busy route for through traffic with narrow pavements for busy pedestrian traffic.

Relocated from the outskirts of town, it now occupies a shop unit, with a meeting area behind. At its simplest you could describe it as recycling, upcycling perhaps, but it is so much more than that, more a concept, an ethos, a way of life.

It’s very apt that it is located in a market town, because the circular economy isn`t new, it’s bringing old ideas forward into a modern context. Isn’t this what market towns were all about? Originally forming, coalescing even, around the focal point of a market cross, the symbol of a location protected by a monarch’s charter, traders coming together with a back sack, or horse, or cart, or a stall, to sell a limited quantity of self-produced goods to local inhabitants, and to trade with others for the goods that they didn’t produce themselves. Around that location inns, shops and premises were opened, feeding on that invisible thing called trade, creating at least a living, sometimes wealth. And within that market town people traded with each other, in their circular economy.

Our family business was located outside Bedale. We used the same local plumber, electrician, painters and decorators for as long as I can remember. My father trusted them and reckoned they wouldn’t do a poor job in the little goldfish bowl we all lived in. As we worked with them over many years that trust grew, their costs did not include travelling miles to get to the job, they were on hand for any urgent work. The circular spin-off was that the plumber and his wife ate in our restaurant most weeks and the electrician`s daughters both had wedding receptions with us.

It isn’t limited to small towns. My uncle was a tailor, living in Liege, the second largest city in Belgium. His immediate district was a number of streets leading from the main and very chic Boulevard de la Sauveniere where his shop was located on the corner with the Place Xavier Neujean, (always a good name to keep in your pocket for pub quizzes when you have to name more famous Belgians than Tintin and Hercule Poirot).

His circular economy involved restaurateurs (many), a banker, an accountant and stockbroker, a traiteur with an eye-catching deli counter, a barber, a coffee roaster, baker and a mechanic who garaged his car. All trading off each other, as well as selling to others who ventured into their district, all building a small but strong economy.

Back to Malton. To quote from a leaflet produced by the Moors National Park, in itself innovative thinking for providing information of something outside the Park with a view to attracting folk to come towards the Park area, “a circular economy is a way of doing things that keeps materials and products in circulation for as long as possible. Re-using and repurposing instead of the traditional way of take, make and dispose”. But more than that it allows businesses and other organisations to come together, to meet, exchange ideas, share learning experiences even, organise events and attract investment into the town.

A novel piece of investment is being mooted. The generally accepted hierarchy of waste management is Prevent, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Dispose. Inevitably there is some residue for disposal, planned to be as small as possible. When North Yorkshire County Council was looking at our waste management plans well over a decade ago, we came to a conclusion that a sound way of residue disposal was to convert that into energy – an EFW (Energy from Waste) Plant. We took some learning from Scandinavia where some towns have such a plant located at the local High School. The town`s residual waste provides electricity and heat for the school. For North Yorkshire for cost and efficiency we opted for a single plant, with an anaerobic digester.

Malton & Norton Circular Economy CIC are looking at locating an Anaerobic Digester on the edge of town to take the town’s commercial food waste and turn it into energy. No doubt there will be planning approvals to achieve, and as an NYC councillor I make no comment other than this is an interesting concept worthy of further consideration. Funding will also be a challenge as this will be a costly project and a well considered business case will be essential. I’m sure it will be well prepared.