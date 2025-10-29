The Conservative Party is wrong to turn its back on Churchill’s legacy and leave the ECHR - Paul Johnson and Lord Cashman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the commitment to withdraw the UK from the ECHR, the Conservative Party has officially turned its back on one of its strongest and most important legacies: the protection of the liberties of the British people through a formal mechanism for collectively securing human rights and fundamental freedoms. It is a legacy that goes back to the very creation of the ECHR at the end of the 1940s, when Winston Churchill was one of its foremost proponents.

In recent years, there have been concerted and sustained attempts by various commentators to diminish Churchill’s role in the creation of the ECHR in order to weaken the Conservative Party’s commitment to it. Seeking to persuade people that Churchill was not himself a supporter of the ECHR, or of the European Court of Human Rights, has become a key argument of those who wish the UK to withdraw from the ECHR.

It is important, therefore, for Britain to collectively remember Churchill’s pivotal role in the creation of our current European system for protecting our human rights and of his fervent belief that the UK should be at the heart of it.

Winston Churchill on a visit to Sheffield.

The ECHR is a treaty of the Council of Europe, an organisation that was created by the UK and nine other European countries in London in 1949. A key purpose of the Council of Europe was to reaffirm the commitment of the governments of these countries to individual freedom, political liberty and the rule of law – the basis of all genuine democracy – and to pursue this through the principal aim of maintaining and further realising human rights and fundamental freedoms.

At the very first sitting of the Consultative (now Parliamentary) Assembly of the Council of Europe in August 1949, the Provisional President to loud applause singled out Churchill, who was present, as the person from whose “mind sprang the movement which has brought us together here”. A few days later, seizing the moment, Churchill spoke in the Assembly about the urgency of creating a European human rights treaty, along the lines of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations in 1948, and of his hope that a European Court would be set up to administer it.

Of the European Court, Churchill said that this would examine cases of the violation of human rights by European countries so that such violations would be “brought to the judgment of the civilised world”. Churchill stated that, although the Court would have no sanctions at its disposal and would depend on European countries themselves enforcing its judgments, because countries had subscribed to the process he had “no doubt that the great body of public opinion in all these countries would press for action in accordance with the freely given decision”.

The ECHR and the European Court of Human Rights function today in exactly the way Churchill imagined it. When European countries sign the ECHR, like the UK did in 1950, they commit to secure to everyone within their jurisdiction the rights and freedoms contained in the ECHR.

It is the country itself which is primarily responsible for protecting the rights and freedoms of individuals, not the European Court of Human Rights. The role of the Court is to provide individuals, who feel their country has failed in its commitment to human rights, with a means of obtaining an independent and impartial assessment of any complaint and, importantly, to thereby assist countries to better enforce the rights they have agreed to uphold.

Since its establishment in 1959, the European Court of Human Rights has issued judgments in a very small number of cases brought against the UK. To date, the Court has issued 582 judgments in respect of the UK and in recent times, between 2014 and 2023, fewer than half of judgments found the UK to have violated human rights. In other words, the Court retains its secondary and supervisory role of checking the UK is implementing the human rights it has agreed to.

Churchill left the UK with a very powerful and important legacy: a mechanism to ensure that human rights are not just something that politicians promise, but something that every person has. The ECHR makes our rights and freedoms real, by requiring governments to respect them. This sometimes makes governments and opposition parties uncomfortable and irritated when they seek to implement policies that would violate our rights, and this is a good thing for our democracy. Political parties must propose and enact policies that respect the human rights of the British people.