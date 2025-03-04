The country’s finances won’t be repaired if the benefits bill continues to rise - Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s an unvarying daily routine. I once got into conversation with him as he came out of the bookies and casually asked what he did for a living. “Can’t work, mate”, he replied. “Bad back.” And with that he grinned and gave me a huge theatrical wink and a thumbs-up.

Right there, off to prop up the bar again, pint in hand, is the reason the country is struggling to afford an unsustainable benefits bill that is likely to reach £100bn a year by the end of the decade.

Workshy layabouts just like him are gaming the system and laughing at the rest of us who pay for their leisurely afternoons of booze and bets.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall leaves after a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

We all know it, and so does the government, as shown by the Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall, admitting last month that some people claiming benefits are “taking the mickey”.

Too right they are. These are not people despairing of being unemployed and worrying how to make ends meet, but revelling in idleness, secure in the knowledge that those who get themselves out of bed and off to work come rain or shine will keep them afloat.

And we’re slowly sinking under their weight. There are 3.3m people claiming incapacity benefit, at an annual cost of £65bn, a figure rising every year. There has been a 50 per cent surge in applications in the past few years, and 80 per cent are accepted.

There is no requirement for them to seek work and the vast majority are not interviewed in person to establish if they are really ill.

Instead, they apply online and in recent months it has emerged there are tutorials easily found on the internet coaching applicants in what to say in order to maximise their chances of getting benefits, with spurious claims about mental health problems being a particular favourite.

It’s as plain as day that the system is being abused by vast numbers of people who realise the state will pay them the equivalent of a wage for doing nothing.

And more keep jumping on the bandwagon. Last week, it was revealed that the number of young people aged between 16 and 24 not in work, education or training had hit an 11-year high.

That’s 987,000 people sitting on their backsides and going nowhere at a time in their lives when they should be forging ahead. Many are claiming to be ill and the state simply accepts that as the truth and pays them to be inactive. Meanwhile, there are 800,000 unfilled job vacancies.

Here in Yorkshire, we know only too well the misery that genuine unemployment causes for the honest and hard-working. It is no exaggeration to say that the consequent worry and money problems can wreck lives and destroy families.

We’ve seen jobs and firms lost to the economic shock of the Covid pandemic. Those of us with longer memories recall with a shudder the consequences of the collapse of Yorkshire’s traditional industries – textiles in the 1970s, steel and engineering in the 80s, coal in the 90s – that wrought such damage on the communities that depended upon them for their livelihoods.

A compassionate and sensible benefits system was there to help those people, to keep them going through times of trial until they could get back on their feet. But that isn’t what is going on now. What should be a safety net for people in real distress has become a way of life for many who are perfectly fit to work but simply can’t be bothered.

A lack of robustness in checking claims is allowing vast numbers of people to abuse the system and it is high time the government did something about it.

There is no prospect of the country’s finances being repaired as long as the benefits bill is allowed to keep on rising. Nor will the government be able to substantially increase spending on health, social care or defence in the years ahead unless the amount being spent on welfare is cut.

It is simply inconceivable that all the millions claiming to be too ill to work – especially the young – are in fact in such fragile health.

Governments are always nervous about tackling benefits, fearful of being accused of picking on the vulnerable, but those suffering genuine problems have nothing to fear from being called in for assessment of how they are and what they can do.

