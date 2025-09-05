The current crop of politicians lack the leadership gravitas needed to turn Britain into an economic powerhouse - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite returning to power after years in opposition, where talk often replaced action, the government still fails to inspire confidence. There is a casualness, even apathy, toward the consequences of knee-jerk decisions.

The current crop of politicians lacks the leadership gravitas needed to transform Britain into an economic powerhouse. I hope they succeed, but the signs point to a one-term government.

The Prime Minister recently and again, acknowledged the mess left by previous Tory governments and warned it will get worse before it gets better. But beneath the political rhetoric lies a broken society, further decimated by policies that overlook the backbone of our economy: small and medium-sized businesses.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

These businesses are not conglomerates or consortiums; they are the lifeblood of our economy. Their contribution cannot be dismissed. I find myself longing for the no-nonsense conviction of Margaret Thatcher over the current lack of political leadership.

External pressures like global tariffs, wars, and Brexit undoubtedly impact businesses, but the government holds the reins on many policies that directly affect small business owners. The Prime Minister’s background as a paid professional rather than a businessperson may explain his failure to grasp the nuances and frustrations of the hardworking entrepreneurs who fuel our economy.

There is a slow strangulation underway. Businesses employing fewer than ten people face rising employer National Insurance contributions, soaring energy bills, and utility costs that choke their ability to grow.

Many of us, myself included, learned our skills in small family businesses. My father’s newspaper shop was my apprenticeship in customer service, communication, organisation and risk management. Big is not always beautiful; small businesses are where values and craft are born, and they sustain communities.

Take the Renters Bill, intended to ease the housing crisis. It risks crashing the property market and triggering a recession. Smaller landlords face legal obligations that could trap them in properties they cannot sell or rent for a full year. While rental accessibility and tenant protections are vital, these draconian measures threaten the livelihoods of small landlords, contradicting the government’s stated goals.

Similarly, the VAT on private school tuition fees, aimed at equity, squeezes hardworking, aspirational parents who strive to provide the best education for their children. Equity and fairness matter, but so do choice and entrepreneurship. By strangling small businesses and aspirations, how can we expect a thriving economy when policies punish the very people who build it?

I recently spoke with a businessperson forced to sell his family restaurant after 43 years because he could no longer afford staff or overheads. This is not a failure of business acumen or innovation; it is a failure of policy to recognise the real impact on those who provide livelihoods and community value.

Speaking to another small business owner they shared a stark reality: to even consider hiring an apprentice, they would need to earn at least £1,000 a month just to cover the costs. Hiring an apprentice is not about cheap labour; it is about offering a young person a stepping stone, hands-on experience under the guidance of someone who not only manages customer care and service but also imparts invaluable lessons in entrepreneurship, resilience and skill-building.

It is madness to disempower these smaller businesses, because often they are the very ones who breathe life into the next generation of professionals and entrepreneurs. I have seen it first-hand, children of shopkeepers who have gone on to become doctors, accountants, engineers and lawyers. Their opportunities were born from parents who worked tirelessly, instilling solid values and supporting education.

One successful gentleman I know still credits much of what he learned to his part-time job in my father’s shop at age 16. Many small business owners have paved the way for others to achieve far greater things because they took the time to nurture, mentor and believe in them. This kind of community support, mentoring, teaching and inspiring is essential. It is not just the role of parents; often, the lessons we learn as teenagers come from role models like our first bosses, teachers or employers.

The polarisation we see globally and locally worsen when political leaders ignore the long-term consequences of their actions on individuals, communities and future generations. We cannot leave a legacy of strong values and compassion if we fail to allow every member of society the right to thrive.