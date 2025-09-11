The damage has already been done despite Starmer removing Mandelson as ambassador to the US

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST
The sacking of Lord Mandelson was inevitable once damaging revelations of his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein began to emerge earlier this week. Emails showing the peer sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences left Sir Keir Starmer with little choice but to withdraw Mandelson as ambassador to the US.

However, there are now rightly questions being asked about Starmer’s own judgement. Mandelson’s relationship with disgraced financier Epstein has been widely known. Mandelson himself has mentioned it, latterly expressing regret over his close ties to Epstein.

The now former ambassador to the US once dismissed questions from The Financial Times over this relationship as an “FT obsession”. As it transpires, it’s more than that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The emails are deeply embarrassing for not only Mandelson but also Starmer and his decision in appointing him. Then there is also the need for questions to be answered over the vetting process, which was the excuse the PM hid behind at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday when defending the appointment of Mandelson.

Sir Keir Starmer with Lord Peter Mandelson. PIC: Carl Court/PA Wireplaceholder image
Sir Keir Starmer with Lord Peter Mandelson. PIC: Carl Court/PA Wire

The Leader of the Opposition posed some very good questions and honed in on Mandelson. The fact that this has been a rarity showing the ineffectiveness of the Tories in Opposition thus far. If anything, Labour's greatest opponent appears to be itself. The list of faux pas that have led to resignations have left Starmer’s authority in tatters. Rebel backbenchers will soon be circling.

This should also make the Labour leadership think twice before trying to retread the New Labour days. Times are different now and figures from that era come with their own baggage. Starmer must remember that the day he entered Downing Street, he promised to put “country first, party second”.

Related topics:Keir StarmerNew LabourQuestionsPrime Minister
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice