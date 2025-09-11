The damage has already been done despite Starmer removing Mandelson as ambassador to the US

The sacking of Lord Mandelson was inevitable once damaging revelations of his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein began to emerge earlier this week. Emails showing the peer sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences left Sir Keir Starmer with little choice but to withdraw Mandelson as ambassador to the US.

However, there are now rightly questions being asked about Starmer’s own judgement. Mandelson’s relationship with disgraced financier Epstein has been widely known. Mandelson himself has mentioned it, latterly expressing regret over his close ties to Epstein.

The now former ambassador to the US once dismissed questions from The Financial Times over this relationship as an “FT obsession”. As it transpires, it’s more than that.

The emails are deeply embarrassing for not only Mandelson but also Starmer and his decision in appointing him. Then there is also the need for questions to be answered over the vetting process, which was the excuse the PM hid behind at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday when defending the appointment of Mandelson.

The Leader of the Opposition posed some very good questions and honed in on Mandelson. The fact that this has been a rarity showing the ineffectiveness of the Tories in Opposition thus far. If anything, Labour's greatest opponent appears to be itself. The list of faux pas that have led to resignations have left Starmer’s authority in tatters. Rebel backbenchers will soon be circling.