The damage has already been done despite Starmer removing Mandelson as ambassador to the US
However, there are now rightly questions being asked about Starmer’s own judgement. Mandelson’s relationship with disgraced financier Epstein has been widely known. Mandelson himself has mentioned it, latterly expressing regret over his close ties to Epstein.
The now former ambassador to the US once dismissed questions from The Financial Times over this relationship as an “FT obsession”. As it transpires, it’s more than that.
The emails are deeply embarrassing for not only Mandelson but also Starmer and his decision in appointing him. Then there is also the need for questions to be answered over the vetting process, which was the excuse the PM hid behind at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday when defending the appointment of Mandelson.
The Leader of the Opposition posed some very good questions and honed in on Mandelson. The fact that this has been a rarity showing the ineffectiveness of the Tories in Opposition thus far. If anything, Labour's greatest opponent appears to be itself. The list of faux pas that have led to resignations have left Starmer’s authority in tatters. Rebel backbenchers will soon be circling.
This should also make the Labour leadership think twice before trying to retread the New Labour days. Times are different now and figures from that era come with their own baggage. Starmer must remember that the day he entered Downing Street, he promised to put “country first, party second”.