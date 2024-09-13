Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This happened in Kenya, Rebecca Cheptegie was a marathon runner, and I heard that her ex-boyfriend also died from burns sustained in the same attack.

Rebecca was an incredible athlete. This would be harrowing even if she were just an ordinary woman. Excelling in sports did not prevent her from becoming yet another victim of domestic abuse and murder. A senseless and needless death, a woman only 33-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC, her death was connected to a dispute over a piece of land. Disputes over a piece of land are not new, it is happening in the Middle East and it happened in the Mahabharata. War and killing, all to acquire a piece of land when we know when we leave this world, we shall leave empty handed with not even the clothes on our back.

Daxa Manhar Patel is a leadership coach, author and solicitor.

Rebecca suffered 80 per cent burns to her body and we in the west would not have heard her story but for the fact she was a famous marathon runner. But she was also a woman, and a victim who was killed by someone she knew intimately. Due to the death of her attacker, he does not have to face the consequences of his actions, there are no criminal charges, just an inquest. What solace will her family get from this injustice, a woman cut down mercilessly in her prime.

Rebecca was an inspiration and an Olympian, and she was the third athlete to be killed in Kenya in the last three years according to the BBC report, all involving current or ex-partners.

Domestic violence is not new sadly, we may innovate and modernise, but a culture of violence against women is age old and persists no matter how accomplished the victim is. Almost two decades ago, a similar incident happened in India which I have first hand knowledge of. It was the death of a married woman set alight by her husband, and in-laws. The cause being she did not bring enough dowry.

What does it say about cultural perception of women?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheptegei was born on the Kenyan side of the Kenya-Uganda border, but she crossed the border to represent Uganda to chase her athletics dream when she did not get a breakthrough in Kenya.

She competed in this year’s Paris Olympics and came 44th in the marathon. In her hometown she was known as the ‘champion’.

Attacks on women have become a major concern in Kenya but I would say, this should be a major concern for us all, an attack on one woman is an attack on all girls and women. The plight of the Afghan women is well known, not being able to access education because of their gender. War weaponizes rape as a means to an end. Where will this end and indeed will it ever end?

The society norms are to show respect and treat others with care. Discrimination or inequality on grounds of gender, age, or race does not warrant a thesis. There is no convincing to be done here, it should be a given but domestic abuse whether in our country here or abroad must be condemned as evil. Whether the victim is a marathon Olympian or a lady in Afghanistan she deserves to be treated with respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca’s tragic story is a stark reminder that no woman, regardless of her achievements or resilience, is immune to the insidious threat of domestic violence. Her death is not just a loss for the world of athletics but a loss for humanity. We grieve for her and for all women who have suffered similar fates.

However, from this sorrow must come action. It is upon us to ensure that Rebecca’s story is not merely a footnote in the annals of violence but a catalyst for change. We must stand united and advocate for stricter laws, better protection, and more robust support networks for victims of domestic violence. Awareness and education are critical. Communities need to be educated about the signs of abuse and encouraged to speak up and support those in danger.

There are inspiring examples of cultures and communities rallying to protect their women and girls. Programmes that educate young men and boys about respect and equality show promising results. Countries that have implemented comprehensive legislation and support systems see a marked decrease in domestic violence incidents.

We all have a role to play in this fight. By speaking out against domestic violence, supporting survivors, and promoting equality and respect, we can create an environment where such tragedies are far less likely to occur. We must hold perpetrators accountable and ensure that justice is served. This is not just about punitive measures but about transforming societal attitudes and behaviours.