The Deep’s 20-year legacy and how Hull tourism attraction turned the tide – The Yorkshire Post says

Hull was afflicted with self-doubt. Katy Duke, part of the original team, expected to stay for two years and move on to a new challenge.

Fast forward two decades and Duke is now chief executive of the landmark as it prepares to greet its nine millionth visitor. Yet, while the Covid pandemic has proven to be The Deep’s most significant challenge to date, this unique family attraction has proven to be the catalyst for Hull’s wider revival and regeneration.

No longer a backwater ignored by successive London Governments, it finds itself at the vanguard of the UK’s green energy revolution thanks to the self-belief which was created when The Deep lived up to expectations.

Katy Duke is chief executive of The Deep as Hull's landmark tourism attraction prepares to mark its 20th anniversary. Photo: Simon Hulme.

And, for that, it is right to acknowledge those original visionaries who took a political dive – literally – into the deep end. They continue to be vindicated. Just ask Katy Duke.

