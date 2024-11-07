The devil will be in the detail when it comes to the Budget’s impact on local government - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the Budget impacts on local government in general, and North Yorkshire Council (NYC) in particular, is work that is ongoing by organisations we belong to like the Local Government Association and the County Council Network, and by our own team of professional finance officers. We need to understand the consequences of announcements, and importantly the unintended consequences as well. For instance, GP surgeries and care settings are already asking for exemptions.

Headlines are stating there will be more money for councils` under-pressure services, which sounds positive, but we don`t know yet how that will be distributed amongst us. An indicated general £15m extra for NYC sounds most welcome, but may well be reduced by £8m by increases in National Insurance. The devil is in the detail, as ever. Members will be briefed on this in preparation for us considering our own budget next February. We do not operate in isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of local government finances, headline changes to Inheritance Tax, to pensions and to family farms, are generating great concern, and rightly so. Leaving aside the principled argument about whether it is right to tax on death assets that have been created and taxed throughout life, and I have a very clear view about that principle, this is one tax that can be counter-productive, an unintended consequence. I have personal experience of this 30 years ago, where although the Treasury gained a sizeable tax receipt, in a one-off payment and then instalments, my family business had to stand still for 10 years, so there was no investment in new buildings and plant, with no corresponding business and VAT receipts for contractors, no growth in the business which would have generated additional VAT and taxes on profits, and no recruitment of extra staff with additional PAYE and NI contributions. In my view the Treasury lost out. The local economy certainly did.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. PIC: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Another important event, certainly for myself and NYC Conservative colleagues, but I believe for the nation as well, is the election of a new leader of the Conservative party. Governments need strong and effective oppositions to hold them to account. Much has been said about unity and loyalty and we should have shown more of that to the previous leader. Hopefully colleagues in all roles will have learnt the lessons of defeat. Is it worthy of note that in electing Kemi Badenoch, the party has elected its fourth female leader, where others have none yet, and the first black woman leader of any significant European political party, following our first Asian Prime Minister? Or as Rishi said in the House of Commons, perhaps it's no longer a big deal.

On Tuesday of this week, the Executive Committee of the Council met in Skipton Town Hall. We hold over a third of our formal meetings away from County Hall to help reduce the misperception that all decisions are made in Northallerton. This is clearly not the case, as thousands of our staff and hundreds of our managers are based throughout the county, making decisions every day in those localities. We met informally with the Area Committee members too, those councillors you elect locally to represent you, to discuss matters with a more geographic focus.

I was very pleased we were meeting in the Town Hall to approve a new Cultural plan, developed with City of York Council and Combined Authority partners, which we will ask the whole Council to adopt next week. Skipton Town Hall has always been very important to the residents of Skipton, I'm sure, but the relevance of the venue to us is that it has been the beneficiary of some excellent work by the former Craven District Council, culminating in a successful bid to funders which led to a multi-million improvement scheme supporting the renovation of the building itself and importantly the activities within it, museum, meeting spaces, music room, café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cultural, heritage and arts sector in North Yorkshire is huge and rich and its principal benefit is societal. Churchill said to know where you are going you need to know where you have come from. That's the heritage past, but culture and the arts can also be about the present and the future.

This is what our plan hopes to capture. So often this sector is seen purely as a cost, and there is no doubt that many projects are expensive to introduce or maintain, but it should also be seen as an ‘economic driver’ to use the dreaded jargon. Museums, art galleries, festivals, plays in theatres and village halls, concerts of all types of music, events, agricultural shows, flower and produce shows, parks, the countryside, the coast, all generate visits and business. And the health benefits cannot be under-estimated.

We do not operate in isolation.