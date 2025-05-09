The devil will be in the details as Britain and the US agree historic trade deal

The significance of the trade deal between Britain and the US cannot be overlooked. This was a seismic development in the relationship between the two historic allies at a time when global trade has hit great turbulence.

As US President Donald Trump said, a deal between two nations that enjoy such a deep relationship would be “natural” but for one reason or another never materialised until now.

This could also provide a platform for Britain and the US to work together for years to come.

On the face of it, a deal with the US is to be welcomed. Especially if it shields British businesses from the worst of the US President’s tariffs.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks on the phone to US President Donald Trump. PIC: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

The Government’s pragmatic approach has proven to be the right one. It understood that Britain would be operating in a different world with new parameters.

The PM’s restraint during his first visit to the Oval office was a masterstroke. While others antagonised the capricious President, Sir Keir Starmer instead schmoozed Trump. It is undoubtedly Starmer’s biggest success since becoming Prime Minister.

The timing could not have been better, after last week’s local elections left the PM bruised.

Even the most ardent of critics will tip their hat to the PM and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

However, the devil will be in the details. People should no longer assume that the special relationship Britain has enjoyed for the best part of a century will shield us from the vagaries of Trump.