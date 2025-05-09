The devil will be in the details as Britain and the US agree historic trade deal
As US President Donald Trump said, a deal between two nations that enjoy such a deep relationship would be “natural” but for one reason or another never materialised until now.
This could also provide a platform for Britain and the US to work together for years to come.
On the face of it, a deal with the US is to be welcomed. Especially if it shields British businesses from the worst of the US President’s tariffs.
The Government’s pragmatic approach has proven to be the right one. It understood that Britain would be operating in a different world with new parameters.
The PM’s restraint during his first visit to the Oval office was a masterstroke. While others antagonised the capricious President, Sir Keir Starmer instead schmoozed Trump. It is undoubtedly Starmer’s biggest success since becoming Prime Minister.
The timing could not have been better, after last week’s local elections left the PM bruised.
Even the most ardent of critics will tip their hat to the PM and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.
However, the devil will be in the details. People should no longer assume that the special relationship Britain has enjoyed for the best part of a century will shield us from the vagaries of Trump.
The key question is what concessions have been made to US tech firms and on food and environmental standards, despite ministers insisting that imports of chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef would not be on the table as part of the deal. And there is a reason why bosses of tech companies have cosied up to the Trump administration.