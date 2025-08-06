The devolution prize is far bigger than petty party political squabbles
The Yorkshire Post saw it as an opportunity for all corners of the region to work collaboratively for the greater good of Yorkshire. The One Yorkshire devolution deal it has called for never materialised but at least this was a step towards the region’s leaders seeing the bigger picture.
The biggest concern with devolution in its current form is that Yorkshire becomes a collection of fiefdoms. Ultimately, undermining the shift in power from Whitehall to local communities.
That is why Luke Campbell’s stance on not signing the White Rose Agreement is as disappointing as it is confusing.
His refusal is based on Reform UK’s disdain for all things ‘net zero’. He says: "Net-zero is proving to be a disaster for Britain. Our people are paying some of the highest energy bills in Europe. I was not elected to support misguided net-zero targets.”
While he is right about energy prices, it is misguided to overlook the drive towards net zero. In fact the Mayor for Hull and East Yorkshire knows that parts of the region can play an influential role in the transition. Mr Campbell says he supports “green energy investment in the region as well as supporting cleaner air initiatives”.
As expected the Labour Mayors expressed their disappointment at his refusal to sign the agreement, despite his office previously saying that Mr Campbell would sign up to it in the near future.
But it’s worth reiterating to all Mayors that the devolution prize is far bigger than party political squabbles.
