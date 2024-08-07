The doom and gloom approach to climate change is not working - Helen Hill

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With little guidance on realistic actions, we're avoiding the issue and burying our heads in the (increasingly hot) sand.

Add into the mix the endless stats about carbon footprints that mean nothing to the average person, and the conversation only creates misunderstanding, anxiety, guilt and blame, leading to denial of our own responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over recent weeks, in conversations I’ve heard: ‘There’s no point until the government changes’, ‘no-one else is doing anything’, ‘China/US/Russia are worse’ and the perennial favourite, ‘If the planet warms, it's good - British summers are awful’.

Helen Hill is co-founder, educator and designer at Be The Future IMMERS[ED].

This guilt-inducing narrative, ongoing for decades, clearly isn't working. We don't know what to do beyond investing in solar panels and electric cars, which aren't accessible to most people. The expectation to do it all feels impossible, costly and unmanageable amidst life's demands.

These problems are felt across society - from children worried about their future to adults filled with guilt and a workforce unprepared for the coming changes.

According to a YouGov poll, one in three young people in Britain feel scared (33 per cent), sad (34 per cent), or pessimistic (34 per cent) about climate change, with 28 per cent feeling overwhelmed. Moreover, 75 per cent of adults in Great Britain are worried about climate change’s impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adults aren't the sole 'experts' anymore; we can learn from kids as much as they learn from us. So, what's the solution? Learning together.

My business partner, Sally, and I asked ourselves two vital questions: 1) What if we could captivate and empower communities to love and protect our world through play, storytelling, and teamwork?

2) What if we could inspire with a vision of a possible future, rather than doom and guilt over past actions?

We focus on small ripples of change that can lead to big waves. On hopeful conversations showing the potential future we can still create - if we act. We inspire collective responsibility to act and have fun doing it. And we have felt the shift in motivation ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do we change the narrative? 1) Build hope and positive associations with action. 2) Focus on inspirational, easy-to-follow guidance. 3) Change our habits and consumption behaviours to reflect our drivers. 4) Find affordable, enjoyable ways to fit action into busy lives. 5) Join a community of imperfect activists open to change.

Enjoyment increases the likelihood of sustained action, so identify what inspires you to make change - whether it's creating a better future for your kids, protecting wildlife, looking after our oceans, or fostering a fair social culture. Overwhelm kills motivation, so tackle one or two changes at a time. Once they become habits, move to the next steps.

Ramp up the fun by turning actions into games, challenges, and weekend activities. Try litter-picking Olympics, creating a mini forest or pond, or adding colour to a window box or planter. Ask kids for their ideas because as adults we can sometimes forget how to play or look through a child’s eyes.