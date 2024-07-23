The ‘epidemic’ of violence against women will only end through a collective societal effort

If a wake-up call was ever needed in society when it comes to the way women are treated then the shocking new report highlighting the levels of violence faced by women should be it.

Nearly 3,000 crimes against women and girls are recorded every day. More than one million violent crimes against women and girls were recorded by police in 2022/23.

The National Policing Statement for Violence Against Women and Girls found that at least one in every 12 women will be a victim per year. And this is not including crimes that go unreported.

Police records show violence against women and girls increased by 37 per cent from 2018/19 to 2022/23. This figure paints a worrying picture. It is a trend headed in the wrong direction.

A placard placed on the statue of suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett, in Parliament Square in London, in 2021, a day after clashes between police and crowds who gathered on Clapham Common to remember Sarah Everard. PIC: PA

Violence against women has clearly “reached epidemic levels”, as suggested by the deputy chief executive of the College of Policing, Maggie Blyth.

There are no easy answers to what is a widespread societal issue but it is one that we cannot keep turning a blind eye to.

The fact that police chiefs are saying it is a “national emergency” highlights the need for urgency when it comes to tackling violence against women.

A joint-up approach between agencies is going to be needed if the country is going to start tackling this emergency in a meaningful way.

The criminal justice system and the Government needs to coordinate, taking on board the advice of experts. Training and education will be key.

But it should not be left just to the authorities. Everyone has a part to play in ending this epidemic.