The ‘epidemic’ of violence against women will only end through a collective societal effort
Nearly 3,000 crimes against women and girls are recorded every day. More than one million violent crimes against women and girls were recorded by police in 2022/23.
The National Policing Statement for Violence Against Women and Girls found that at least one in every 12 women will be a victim per year. And this is not including crimes that go unreported.
Police records show violence against women and girls increased by 37 per cent from 2018/19 to 2022/23. This figure paints a worrying picture. It is a trend headed in the wrong direction.
Violence against women has clearly “reached epidemic levels”, as suggested by the deputy chief executive of the College of Policing, Maggie Blyth.
There are no easy answers to what is a widespread societal issue but it is one that we cannot keep turning a blind eye to.
The fact that police chiefs are saying it is a “national emergency” highlights the need for urgency when it comes to tackling violence against women.
A joint-up approach between agencies is going to be needed if the country is going to start tackling this emergency in a meaningful way.
The criminal justice system and the Government needs to coordinate, taking on board the advice of experts. Training and education will be key.
But it should not be left just to the authorities. Everyone has a part to play in ending this epidemic.
Words matter. Careless language enables violence against women. That is why in 2021 The Yorkshire Post campaigned to have Philip Allott removed as North Yorkshire’s police, fire and crime commissioner after he called for women to be more “streetwise” after the murder of Sarah Everard.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.