The EU has largely been a driver for peace but it is profoundly anti-democratic - Bill Carmichael

As you travel through northern France the names of the villages take on a particular characteristic. Places such as Bully-les-Mines, and Noeux-les-Mines are strong indicators that you are now in the middle of coalfields that drove the industrialisation of France from the mid-1800s onwards.

If you have read Emile Zola’s famous novel, Germinal, which depicted the terrible conditions endured by the miners, and the violent strikes that happened in protest, know that it was taken from real life and set in this region.

As in the UK, the pits are all closed now, but the industry has left its mark, with entire villages dedicated to housing colliers, with rows and rows of identical cottages, and giant, conical slag heaps, known in French as terrils, dotting the surrounding landscape.

A European Union flag flies in front of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. PIC:PA

In this region you are never far from evidence of the terrible cost of world conflict, for example at Notre-Dame de Lorette, France’s largest military cemetery, which houses the remains of more than 40,000 French soldiers killed between 1914 and 1918.

The French and what was then known as the British Empire had different approaches to their war dead. The French concentrated their graves into massive cemeteries, whereas the British buried the dead close to where they fell, with the result that there are a larger number of smaller cemeteries.

While the sheer scale of the French national necropolis takes the breath away, it is the smaller, more intimate cemeteries, meticulously cared for by the Commonwealth War Graves Commision, that I found the most moving.

Young lads, some no more than teenagers, travelled halfway around the world from New Zealand, Canada, India, South Africa and Australia, to help liberate France, and never saw their family, friends or homelands again.

So what have coal and war got to do with the modern EU? Let me explain by way of the life of Robert Schuman, one of the architects of the EU, born in 1886. Schuman’s father was a native of Lorraine, and therefore a French citizen until 1871, and the defeat of France in the Franco-Prussian war, and the enforced annexation of Alsace-Lorraine, when he became a subject of the new German Empire.

This lasted until the First World War and the defeat of Germany and the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, when Alsace-Lorraine became part of the French Republic again. A little over 20 years later the Nazis occupied the region and it effectively became part of the Third Reich, and then in 1945 it was liberated back into France once again.

What we have is short periods of peace, interrupted by devastating and destructive conflicts, and Schuman and a few other visionaries decided this cycle of violence had to end for good. His idea was to create a ‘supra-national’ authority, above the level of national governments, to run much of Europe’s affairs.

So, in 1952 the European Coal and Steel Community, a forerunner to the modern EU, was formed, in which resources were pooled among the founding members; France, West Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Why coal and steel? Because they were the essential ingredients for war. By pooling these resources it meant no member state could ever stockpile enough supplies to start a conflict.

So, the modern EU was largely a drive for peace, and in many ways it has been successful. Despite wars in the Balkans and the current conflict in Ukraine, there has never been a war in which two of the main players, France and Germany, have been on opposite sides.

But one other thing to remember is that the EU is a profoundly anti-democratic institution. The EU’s founding fathers were terrified at what happened in Germany. Although the Nazi party, the NSDAP, never had a majority in the Reichstag, it gained enough popular support to allow Adolf Hitler to destroy democratic institutions and establish a dictatorship.

That’s why the EU is set up to insulate the powerful, that is the EU Commissioners, from the popular will, and it is why the only democratic institution in the EU, the European Parliament, has so little real power.

Those who call for reform of the EU, to make it more accountable, fail to understand that this is not a bug, but a feature.