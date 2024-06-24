The exploitation of faith for monetary gain is a distressing reality - Dr Jason Aldiss

The sweltering temperatures, exacerbated by global warming, have become lethal for those who journeyed to Mecca, driven by faith and hope.

This calamity prompts a reflection on the term "tragic," often used to describe such events. Philosophers and thinkers have long grappled with the notion of tragedy. "All tragedies are finished by a death," said the great playwright Byron, "all comedies are ended by a marriage."

Death, in its most natural form, has an air of inevitability, and yet it is the circumstances and the untimeliness that cloak it in tragedy. But is every death tragic? In the grand scheme, where faith and belief intersect with the finite nature of human existence, the answer might not be as clear-cut. Many devout individuals view life as a mere sojourn towards an eternal paradise. For those who perished in Mecca, fulfilling a sacred rite, their departure might not be seen as a tragedy but as a passage to divine serenity. In the words of Marcus Aurelius, "Death, like birth, is a mystery of nature." To die in such a holy place, in the act of a spiritual commitment, may for some be the ultimate testament to faith and a glorious end.

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba. PIC: AP Photo/Amr Nabil

However, the circumstances of their deaths reveal another layer of irony and injustice. Many of these pilgrims were on tourist visas, an alternative sought due to the high costs of the official Hajj visas. This distinction meant that they were not afforded the same level of care and support as those on the more expensive permits.

The very essence of their pilgrimage, a requirement of their faith, seems to have been exploited for financial gain. "For what shall it profit a man," asks the Gospel of Mark, "if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?" Here, the souls of the devout were weighed against the costs and profits of visa fees.

The exploitation of faith for monetary gain is a distressing reality in a world where sacred beliefs and practices are often commodified. The irony of pilgrims, in their utmost act of devotion, being caught in a web of profiteering, is profound. It raises questions about the values and ethics of a world that claims to uphold religious freedom and yet allows economic barriers to stand in the way of spiritual obligations.

In a broader sense, the tragedy of these deaths and the exploitation of pilgrims reflect the state of our world. We are living in a time where climate change, driven by relentless industrial pursuits and the burning of fossil fuels, wreaks havoc on the planet.

The wealth accumulated from such activities, concentrated in nations like Saudi Arabia, contrasts sharply with the plight of those who cannot afford even a dignified pilgrimage. The prophet Muhammad once said, "The best of people are those that bring most benefit to the rest of mankind." It is an indictment of our times that those who seek spiritual benefit and fulfilment are the very ones who suffer the most.

The conversation around this tragedy compels us to ask whether we are indeed in a post-religious world.