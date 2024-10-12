The first 100 days of the Labour Government have not been without challenges. There is a feeling that Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has squandered its honeymoon period.

It had, and still to an extent has, the opportunity to press the reset button on 14 years of Tory rule. The country put its faith in Labour not to deliver more of the same but to deliver change. Sir Keir should know that, after all, it was Labour’s slogan heading into the general election.

But if you read Lord David Blunkett’s column in today’s newspaper, you would think that faith in delivering a transformative budget is waning.

The upcoming budget could well be its last chance to lay down a marker with the interminable Tory leadership contest concluding next month.

Labour has sought to show the electorate the ills that have been left behind by the Tories. There’s no doubt in voters’ minds about those issues. But what people now want to see is a confident and inspiring budget that puts Britain on a sure footing both economically and socially. Treasury orthodoxy could well prevent that.

Labour and its supporters are finding that being in Government is much more difficult than being in Opposition.

There have been missteps in the first 100 days but that is perfectly understandable. A party that has not been in government for 14 years is undoubtedly going to be ring rusty.

However, the clock is ticking when it comes to Labour setting out its stall. The budget is an opportunity to deliver a clear vision not just for itself but also the country.