The fundamental flaw in Westminster decision-making that sees rural communities overlooked - Carl Les

Hopefully before too long its visitors, worshippers and tourists alike, both from far and near, will be shown the respect for the present that we give to the past. As somebody I know once said “today’s heritage was once somebody’s new idea”.

To think of the Cathedral as that building only is to misunderstand it. Always a focal point, a place to gather, its purpose is also to reach out into its hinterland, to engage with the region. In the words of the Dean John Dobson to “grow God’s Kingdom”, in more common parlance to make the world a better place.

This is probably a purpose we can all sign up to, irrespective of religious intent. The cathedral has been hosting discussion forums three times a year for some time now, a different subject each time and inviting a wide audience to participate. Local councils, big and small, other authorities like the national parks, individual businesses and organisations, group representatives, single individuals who have wide experiences, something to say and are prepared to say it.

Ripon Cathedral as seen by the River Skell. PIC: Tony Johnson

A true talking shop, but with a clear focus on the subject and at the end of the day to have some clear outputs and messages that are passed up to decision-makers for their consideration.

I’ve been attending now for two years or more, on behalf of North Yorkshire (County) Council and have never found it a waste of my time.

The subject this time was Rebuilding the Rural Economy, with a wide range of speakers – the Shadow Minister for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs; the CEx of the Mayoral Combined Authority, a professor with detailed knowledge of the green economy, the regional Chamber of Commerce, the CLA, two young married working farmers from outside Ripon, and the Head of Tourism from NYC.

So what did we learn? Unsurprisingly, there’s a lack of certainty in the rural economy, leading to great pessimism, caused by a lack of clarity in government policy, now at least 1/5th into its term of office. Policies about land use allocation, energy security and worryingly food security. With fiscal measures that hinder investment, most notably but not solely focused on inheritance tax changes that will impact not only on farming but any family concern where land or other fixed assets underpin the business.

Farming has always been a volatile industry because of weather, climate, and commodity price fluctuations. Now like others it is facing increasing overheads as well. But it is not the only rural industry. Across the country there are 550,000 rural businesses, more small rural businesses than small urban ones.

Research suggests that 90 per cent of expenditure occurs within 10 miles of the firm’s base. Yet the government doesn’t appear to listen to the rural voice, even though over 100 Labour MPs now (unexpectedly) represent (marginal) rural seats.

Most things that happen to the countryside happen because of decisions taken by other Ministers. The concept of rural proofing, brought in by a previous Labour government, appears to have been lost. Trade deals prioritise other sectors, not food.

The fundamental flaw with Westminster decision-making is the vote-base dominance of big cities. Devolution will help to redress this. York & North Yorkshire MCA with its strapline of City Region, Rural Powerhouse is the only MCA area in the UK with a priority in its growth plan for food and farming.

There is hope that the subsets in the growth plan – food production, natural capital, rural housing, market town centres, rural transport, visitor economy – will help. All are complementary. Unfortunately agritech was a late addition following its omission to the government industrial strategy.

Biodiversity initiatives such as off-site biodiversity net gain where there is a legal requirement for all developers to introduce mitigation either onsite or offsite may introduce a new market that will provide vital new income streams, as 52 per cent of farms do not recover their costs.

Rural tourism has been a diversification of choice for farmers for some time, as well as a mainstay of the rural economy. In North Yorkshire, including the coast of course, this is worth £4bn and at 38,500 jobs represents 13 per cent of our total employment and generates 32m visits.

The offer being promoted by NYC is changing. Much more emphasis on food and drink experiences, the manufacture as well as the consumption, independent retail, festivals and outdoor activities, even the everyday life of rural communities.