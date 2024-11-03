The future of Bramley Baths is secure in the hands of the community - Nick Quin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The audience were treated to a demonstration of swim teaching featuring local school children, and an exhibition of “fancy swimming” by Gertrude Perkin.

It was one of eight public baths built across Leeds to fight the cholera epidemic and provide a place for people to bathe and swim. Bramley Baths featured not just a pool but “slipper, vapour and Russian Baths”, a luxury for anyone living nearby.

The Lord Mayor was the owner of a mining company which appears to have been relatively enlightened, having enabled its workers to buy shares in the company, and serve on the board, co-operative principles we recognise today.

Bramley Baths in Leeds pictured in 2021.

120 years on, the swimming pool he opened is owned by the local community, and run for its benefit. The only one of Leeds’ Edwardian Baths still operating as a swimming pool, it is a thriving social enterprise with a dedicated purpose to help children learn to swim.

While Currer Briggs would not have recognised the term, it is one of 131,000 social enterprises in the UK. These are businesses steeped in their local communities, dedicated to a social purpose, and employing 2.3million people. These businesses are more likely to operate in deprived areas, more likely to be led by women, and the vast majority are Real Living Wage employers – just like Bramley Baths.

Since 2013, the voluntary group who look after the Baths has fought to keep it open, invested in the building, and built an outstanding team of people to run what we hope is the friendliest baths in Britain.

As well as the gym and exercise classes, we teach 1,500 people a week how to swim – the vast majority local school children.

11 years on from that group taking control, and 120 years since the baths was opened, at 3pm on October 17, 2024, the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Abigail Marshall Katung, followed in her predecessor’s footsteps celebrating the milestone, and looking forward to a bright future.

While she didn’t get to see any “fancy swimming”, she heard some of the baths’ tales and folklore, and the living history which makes it such a special place for people to come and swim.

We’ve uncovered countless tales, from ballroom dances in the 1920s when the pool was too expensive to heat, to teddy boys and big bands in the 1950s, through to swimming cinema, floating orchestras and underwater exhibitions since the turn of the century.

Generations of families have learnt to swim in the pool and hopefully generations more will too.

Its future as a heritage asset for the local community will be underpinned by the principles of social enterprise and community service, and will continue to need the support of the local community. That’s why the baths’ board of trustees is inviting people to invest in the future of the Baths and keep the stories flowing.

We’re aiming to raise £350,000 to fix the roof, as part of a major capital investment to make sure the building remains “beautiful in the highest sense”, as Currer Briggs said in 1904.

That work will make sure the building is secure, accessible, and future-proofed. It will also restore the incredible Russian Baths and bring a steam room back to the building as well.

As well as keeping those stories alive, and making sure the beautiful building continues to play a key role in the heart of Bramley, the investment in the Baths will enable it to reach new heights in serving the local community.

We have worked in partnership with local organisations and local health services to tackle isolation, loneliness and basic health problems too, by encouraging people to get active in a friendly and supportive environment.

We know that this can reduce pressure on GP appointments, hospital admissions and help people achieve a better quality of life, especially in areas with substantial health inequalities like Bramley.

There’s no way that Currer Briggs could have imagined the depths of stories which have played out in the walls of the Baths since 1904. But hopefully the approach of community ownership and service, swim teaching and the ambition to play our part in improving local health outcomes would appeal to the highest ideals of the Edwardian Mayor.

And if the current Lord Mayor is so inclined, she can come and sample some “fancy” swimming being pioneered by Bramley’s very own Mermaids synchronised swim team.