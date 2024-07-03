The general election presents an opportunity for much needed change - Sir Keir Starmer

So whether you’re a family that’s been struggling these last few years with the cost of living, with bills bearing down on you that you fear you can’t pay.

Whether you’re a business that’s been struggling for years under the damage that this government has done to the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’ve served in uniform or your community, this campaign is for you. This fight for change is for you and the power of the vote belongs to you. You can use it to stop the chaos, to turn the page and start to rebuild our country.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at a campaign event. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

That’s what this project has always been about. Four and a half years – long years - changing our party, ending gesture politics and putting our party back in the service of working people.

Country first, party second.

If you do vote Labour on Thursday, we can promise that the work of change will begin immediately.

We will make our country better off, with a mission to create wealth in every community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And get to work on our first steps, down payments if you like, fully funded and fully costed as you would expect, on day one.

Economic stability with tough spending rules to keep taxes down, inflation down and prices down.

Cutting NHS waiting times, with 40,000 extra appointments and operations each and every week, two million a year to get our waiting lists down. We’ve done it before, and we’ll do it again.

We will set up the Border Security Command to take control of our borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ll set up Great British Energy, a publicly owned energy company that will keep your bills low, give us energy security and harness the jobs of the future. And will recruit those 6500 teachers desperately needed in our secondary schools, giving your children the start in life they deserve.

We’ll need a clear mandate for this change, don’t doubt that. If you don’t believe me, take a good look at the Tories. Chaos under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, two politicians who never had a clear mandate.

The change we want to bring about to this country is not like flicking a switch. There will always be people saying why do we have to do this, why don’t we go slower. Britain can’t afford that. Don’t take the risk. If you want change you have to vote for it.

We can heal the wounds, bring our country together, return politics to service, and start to build a new Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imagine a Britain where wealth is created in every community. Imagine everyone treated with dignity and respect at work. Imagine our NHS back on its feet, facing the future. The best technology in the hands of our NHS staff.

Imagine we build the infrastructure our children need. New towns, new roads, new hospitals and schools. The dream of home ownership, restored to 1.5 million families.

Change only happens if you vote for it, and it is time for change. Time to stop the chaos, turn the page and rebuild our country by voting Labour on July 4.