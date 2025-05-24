The Government and Reform Mayors in the region need to work together for the good of Yorkshire

The election of two Reform candidates as Mayors in the region sent shockwaves through Westminster and beyond. It was part of the “Reform-quake”, as party leader Nigel Farage dubbed it, seen at the local elections.

But while earthquakes are destructive, what people in the region need is for constructive policies that improve lives.

The Reform party has thus far offered protests from the sidelines. Now is its opportunity to show that it is a serious political party. And its two mayors in the region - Luke Campbell in Hull and East Yorkshire and Andrea Jenkyns in Greater Lincolnshire - need to be at the forefront of grown-up politics.

Concerns were raised prior to the mayoral elections by businesses and investors at some of the comments from candidates regarding green energy projects.

The mayoral elections have changed the dynamic for the Government. West, South and North Yorkshire had all previously elected a Labour Mayor. Now the Prime Minister must show leadership and put the country, our region even, before his party.

And the mayors of all corners of the region need to show that they are willing to work across the political divide for the betterment of Yorkshire.

The question is whether the newcomer Reform even believes in devolution. Devolution that a lot of people pushed really hard for in this region.

If former Reform, now independent, MP Rupert Lowe’s comments are to go by then we shouldn’t hold our breath. He called for devolution to be reversed. “Let’s return the power to Westminster,” he went on to say.