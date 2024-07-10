The government cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to defence spending

The Prime Minister has a bulging in-tray and the Government may be forgiven for a lack of progress in certain policy areas. But Labour cannot allow even a moment of complacency when it comes to defence.

The world is more dangerous than it has ever been since the end of the Cold War. As such, Britain needs to take precautions not only to protect itself but also be ready to help allies when needed.

That is why the comments of Philip Ingram MBE, who served in the army for more than 26 years and commanded troops at Catterick Garrison, should be considered seriously.

Mr Ingram has called on Sir Keir Starmer to commit to increasing defence spending to at least 2.5 per cent of GDP as soon as possible.

Defence Secretary John Healey meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. PIC: MoD/PA Wire

A hard-hitting Public Accounts Committee report earlier this year warned the then Tory government over shortfalls in defence spending that would leave the military ill-equipped.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the former head of the army, also said earlier this year that the British military was so depleted that it would struggle to fight a small war for more than a month.

This isn’t about throwing money at the military. As Colonel Ingram points out it also presents an opportunity to invest in UK industry, in turn boosting growth.

Prior to the election, the now Defence Secretary John Healey promised a “British-first” policy for using UK steel in warships to avoid contracts going to cheap alternatives overseas. Showing that the Government is aware of the importance of directing defence spending to British firms.