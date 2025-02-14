The Government has endangered hospices with the rise in National Insurance - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result will be curtailed services, staff retention issues, or limited services which are already unable to meet public demand as it is. This is a short-sighted step and if the PM has any sense, hospices would be exempt from this increase.

Hospices before this already faced funding challenges with hardly any rise in government or local authority funding, though costs are increasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospices heavily rely on legacies and charitable donations, which makes them even more vulnerable to meet the demands of our society.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

On the one hand, the PM is showing grace by facilitating a debate on assisted dying yet social care is in dire need of a good shake-up. Now hospices, the only hope for many at the end of life, are being put under enormous pressure. This is not only morally repugnant but also a significant oversight.

My dad did not need hospice care in his final months, but I have come to know many who have had relatives cared for by our local hospice, St. Gemma’s Hospice. They have the compassion and skill set to care for the dying and their family during what is a precious journey. Government policy needs to consider that, just like funding in schools is important, so is end-of-life care for the terminally ill.

Our social services are stretched, and like the NHS, are failing to meet the needs of those who most need it. I read that a young lady who has rheumatoid arthritis must walk to her local gym to shower because she needs her local council to fit some grab rails to make it safe for her to shower at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many hundreds of carers who are caring for their loved one are unsupported when all charities are trying to do is bridge the care gap between vulnerable individuals and state services?

A CEO of a local hospice described the impact of increasing employer national insurance on hospices as a scandal. His view is that funding has not increased in line with rising costs over the years, and many hospices are already taking steps to either close or withdraw certain services. End of life will affect us all and so will ill health. End-of-life care and funding need to be part of the national conversation and should be on the government’s agenda.

Those in favour of the assisted dying bill are going to be swayed by the state of our hospice care in light of this, so any argument that encouraging assisted dying will open floodgates is a joke when increasing pressure on hospices with already stretched funding is going to have the same catastrophic impact.

Britain is a caring nation, or at least we would like to continue to be so. If hospices cannot afford to meet the rising NI bill, beds will be reduced and patient care will be limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a country of a high ageing population and many unable to be cared for at home due to poor access to social services and medical care, hospices are their final refuge. We should not take that basic human right away from dying people.

The charity Together for Short Lives has said this new policy will cost children’s hospices an extra £5m a year.

Their website states they are "deeply concerned about the significant impact of the increase in employer National Insurance Contributions on children’s hospices”.

These hospices provide a lifeline for seriously ill children and their families, providing essential services. Our local hospice, St. Gemma’s Hospice, will face an annual increase in costs of £350,000 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government has announced a package of £100m for hospices in England, thanks to the tireless campaign by Hospice UK, but the funding is for building and refurbishment and not for the delivery of end-of-life services to those in need.

Hospices have to employ fundraisers to sustain themselves; in an ideal world, what might add value and reassurance to those dying is knowing they need not go abroad to end their life because they will be cared for here with dignity and love.

Unlike hospitals, hospices are known for their understanding of the dying process.

Not all dying people need hospital care or even social care. What they need is someone to wipe their face, hold their hands and sit with them with a cup of tea, reminiscing about what makes them feel happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having nursed my father during his final journey, I know how precious the end-of-life stage is, not just in terms of time but also in terms of feeling empowered to cherish these precious moments with our loved ones.

Let’s not make it harder than it is already, Sir Keir Starmer.