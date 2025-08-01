The Government has to figure out a way of making nurses feel valued

Published 1st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
The Health Secretary has a huge task on his hands. The warning from the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) that its members will be balloted on industrial action if the Government fails to reach an agreement on investment in the profession over the summer.

Nurses rejected a 3.6 per cent pay increase for 2025/26 in England saying that they feel deeply undervalued.

The Government finds itself in an invidious position. It has to strike the right balance between inflation and ensuring workers in the NHS are properly remunerated.

Nursing isn’t a nice-to-have, it is a critical profession that holds frontline services in the NHS together.

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wireplaceholder image
A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

That is why it is important to keep hold of experienced nursing staff. A failure to do so would put patient safety at risk.

Concerns have already been raised about the NHS becoming more reliant on physician associates with a recent Government review concluding that they should be banned from diagnosing patients who have not already been seen by a doctor.

The RCN held the first nationwide strike in its 106-year history in 2022. That was reflective of how badly the Tories had mismanaged the NHS. It is also a reminder that the union doesn’t have a history of trouble-making.

There is a doom loop when it comes to public sector workers such as nurses feeling undervalued. Already facing difficult working conditions, workers end up leaving the profession behind and the pressures only increase on those who remain within the workforce.

In fairness to the current Government, it has come around the table previously and agreed a pay deal with the nurses union. However, this summer could well define Wes Streeting’s time as Health Secretary.

